中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    18:43
    mostly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    IPC maker Getac sees strong order momentum for US government project

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Getac chairman James Hwang. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Rugged PC maker Getac has seen a strong influx of orders associated with a major US government project in the second half of 2022, and expects the order momentum to carry on into the first half of 2023.

    Despite global notebook shipments estimated to fall 20% in 2022, the world's top-3 rugged computer vendors Panasonic, Dell and Getac continue to enjoy stable shipments for vertical market applications, according to industry sources. In particular, the sources continued, their shipments are being further bolstered by the US federal government reactivating a major rugged computer procurement project starting the second quarter of 2022.

    Besides orders for the US government project, Getac has also seen stable order placements from auto repair shops, large-size logistics operators, and even police stations in the country, the sources said.

    Getac chairman James Hwang said the company is also gaining presence in Kenya and other developing countries for its rugged computing solutions.

    Hwang noted Getac's revenue results for 2022 will be split at 46:54 between the first half and the second half, with stronger demand for rugged computers and car-use mechanical components expected for the rest of the year.

    As a holding company, Getac now also has several subsidiaries engaged in components production, including: MP Solution dedicated to precision composite mechanical parts for rugged computers and other applications; Getac Precision Technology for supplying automotive parts and components made of magnesium alloy and aluminum alloy; and NAFCO specializing in aerospace fasteners.

    Getac's first-half 2022 revenues only edged up 0.9% on year to NT$15.04 billion (US$501.43 million), due mainly to its April sales plunging 50% on COVID lockdowns in eastern China.

    But Hwang said the company's total revenues for the year will still meet its original annual growth projection of 8-12% thanks to strong shipments of rugged computers and automotive components in the second half. He stressed similar revenue growth momentum will last for 3-4 years.

    Hwang indicated the global car market is picking up significantly in the second half of the year, and its annual shipments of automotive mechanical components will grow by a high double digit in 2022. Getac is now the world's largest supplier of car seat-belt fasteners with a global market share of 40%, and is also actively developing new product lines associated with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) solutions.

    Getac will be gradually shifting its production of composite mechanical components, mainly for notebooks, to a new plant in China's Chongqing from existing production site in Kunshan, China, and the new fab will start commercial production in the third quarter of 2023, according to Hwang.

    He noted the company will enforce capacity expansions at its plant in Vietnam to better serve the demand for mechanical components by Taiwan's major electronics devices ODMs with manufacturing operations there.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    ADAS Auto components automotive Chongqing Dell Getac government IPC Kunshan logistics notebook shipments Panasonic PC rugged PC US Vietnam
    Companies
    Getac Technology Corporation Unitech Electronic
    Related stories
    Jun 30
    IPC maker Getac expects revenue growth in 2022
    May 30
    Getac to add new production lines in Europe, China
    Apr 8
    Getac may see April revenue hit by COVID lockdown in Kunshan
    Mar 8
    Getac Holdings expanding automotive part capacity in Vietnam
    Mar 3
    Getac optimistic about ruggedized IPC sales in 2022
    Aug 26, 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    DIGITIMESAsia 8/25 Free Registration
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 18, 14:19
    EV battery fires prompt Indian 2-wheeler makers to use LFP
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    Suspension of battery material production in Sichuan likely to encourage lithium prices to rise
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    Net Zero Series (4): Five practical steps to achieve net zero supply chain by Deloitte
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    IPC maker Getac sees strong order momentum for US government project