Eson expects growing revenue from automotive products

Component supplier Eson has reported higher revenue from automotive component than from electronics for the first time in company history, expecting improved profits this year from automotive and cloud components.

In the first quarter this year, Eson's automotive component revenue rose to 43.13% as a proportion of overall sales, exceeding the long-time top revenue source of consumer electronics.

Eson projects that automotive components will contribute 40-45% of revenue this year and is actively building a diversified product portfolio including high-profit margin products such as low-earth orbit satellites.

The company also revealed that revenue growth could be affected by the lockdowns in China, although marginally. As server and satellite product revenue continue growing, cloud and data products could contribute 20-25% of revenue this year.

The company is seeking new opportunities to gain presence in integrated components, collaborate with clients to develop new products, and join the electric vehicle and charging supply chain.

Aware of the geopolitical risks in China, the company has been increasing production in Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia. Production in China has declined from 30-35% of revenue to about 25% this year.