Metaverse, ESG in spotlight at Computex 2022

Computex 2022 has kicked off in Taipei, with the focus this year on the metaverse, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and 5G-related innovations.

James Huang, chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), a co-organizer of Computex, pointed out the supply chain is being reshaped under the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and inflation. He added that the supply chain is facing unprecedented challenges with previous global procurement now shifting toward regional procurement, resulting in companies strengthening their resilience. At the same time, various new technologies continue to develop, including the metaverse.

Quanta Computer chairman Barry Lam said during a Computex pre-show press conference that the pandemic has driven demand for mobile and cloud computing in the past two years, with a focus on computing for the metaverse. In response to customer demand, Quanta not only provides products but is also a platform provider, providing customers with more value.

Paul Peng, chairman of the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) and chairman of AU Optronics (AUO), said AUO continues to invest in the development of next-generation displays, including microLED. In terms of innovative technologies, such as the metaverse, with Taiwan's strengths in the ICT industry, including semiconductors, displays, and computing, Peng sees many new opportunities opening up in various vertical markets.

Computex co-organizer TCA said gaming, entertainment and remote working are now all part of post-pandemic life. Furthermore, the commercialization of 5G has improved online audio-visual transmission. Gaming and the metaverse are two of the highlights at Computex 2022, with the special Connected X-Experience area providing visitors with an immersive experience.

At present, metaverse-related digital commercial applications are mainly focused on virtual shared space, virtual currency, and NFTs. However, companies are already starting to focus on extended reality (XR) applications, developing related application peripherals and vertical application solutions that can be used with the metaverse, digital twins, and remote working. By breaking through the barriers of time and space, companies will be able to operate more efficiently.

As the European Union's (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) trial in 2023 draws nearer, ESG-related issues have become hot topics in the tech industry. More and more tech companies are launching net-zero emissions plans, with all eyes now on how data centers will save energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

Gigabyte Technology will showcase liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions at Computex, which can reduce the environmental impact of the thermal energy produced by HPC. At Computex 2018, Gigabyte exhibited two-phase liquid immersion cooling conceptual models. This year, Gigabyte has successfully introduced this technology into semiconductor advanced processes in Taiwan, providing cooling solutions for high-energy consumption computing.

Computex 2022, which runs from May 24 till May 27, is focused on six themes: innovative computing, accelerating intelligence, digital resilience, connected x-experience, sustainability, and innovations and startups. Even with the impact of the pandemic, nearly 400 manufacturers are at the physical exhibition. TAITRA has also launched the DIGITAL Go platform for online contact and business matching. Thus far 3,000 buyers from 100 countries have made appointments for business discussions, according to the organizers.

The event's online exhibition will run till June 6.