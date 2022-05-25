中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, May 26, 2022
    01:49
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    Computex 2022 showcases ICT transformations

    Chloe Liao, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    After a two-year hiatus, the Computex expo has returned to a physical stage in Taipei, providing a window into the digital transformation of Taiwan-based ICT firms.

    The four-day expo is taking place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center through May 27.

    Revolving around the concept of digital transformation, the show comprises six theme zones: innovative computing, accelerating intelligence, digital resilience, connected X-experience, sustainability, and innovations & startups.

    Taiwan houses a complete and reliable supply chain of ICT suppliers, who are transforming from traditional manufacturers into suppliers of value-added solutions under the global trend of digital transformation, said Paul Peng, chairman of Taipei Computer Association (TCA), during a pre-opening press conference.

    Digital transformation generates a large quantity of data and the needs to compute, process and store the data, TCA said.

    AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies can improve the efficiency of data analysis, easing the burdens of IT and OT data managers, so they are crucial for digital solutions. Devices built with AI and HPC technologies are one highlight of the expo, TCA said.

    In 2022, more investments will flow into digital transformation, with global spending estimated to reach US$1.8 trillion, which will mark a 17.6% growth from 2021, TCA said, citing an IDC survey. The growth momentum will persist through 2026 with a five-year CAGR of 16.6%, it added.

    Three priorities for 2022 digital transformation are back office support and infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and digital supply chain optimization, which will attract investments of up to US$620 billion. Manufacturing will take up 30% of global digital transformation investments, followed by professional services and retailing, according to IDC.

