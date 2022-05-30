Jorjin AR glasses with Epson VSM can optimize factory work

Jorjin's J7EF AR Smart Glasses won the best choice award at the 2022 Computex in Taipei, Taiwan. Jorjin adopts Epson's optical engine module (or visiual sensing module, VSM) powered by Si-OLED in the J7EF AR glasses.

The two companies have collaborated in developing AR glasses since 2013. The module is small and lightweight.

The Jorjin J7EF Plus adopts mmWave radar sensors to monitor the scenes around users and provides an immersive experience of environments, such as smart factory or retail warehouse, by integrating the sensory signals recieved by the inertial measurement units (IMU) in the device.

Jorjin chairman Tom Liang said AR applications can expand through metaverse and are not limited to video gaming or entertainment. Sensors in the glasses and sensors in the surroundings together can create a more accurate AR experience.

Liang projected that AR could grow 10 times than VR in the coming 3-5 years.

Jorjin partnered with Coolso earlier for its gesture detecting solution. With both gesture- and eye-tracking in the smart glasses, Jorjin said it can take human-machine interaction to the next level. In the future, 5G network can also enhance AR experience by reducing the latency between action and reaction.