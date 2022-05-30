中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:38
    cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Jorjin AR glasses with Epson VSM can optimize factory work

    Chloe Liao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Jorjin's J7EF AR Smart Glasses won the best choice award at the 2022 Computex in Taipei, Taiwan. Jorjin adopts Epson's optical engine module (or visiual sensing module, VSM) powered by Si-OLED in the J7EF AR glasses.

    The two companies have collaborated in developing AR glasses since 2013. The module is small and lightweight.

    The Jorjin J7EF Plus adopts mmWave radar sensors to monitor the scenes around users and provides an immersive experience of environments, such as smart factory or retail warehouse, by integrating the sensory signals recieved by the inertial measurement units (IMU) in the device.

    Jorjin chairman Tom Liang said AR applications can expand through metaverse and are not limited to video gaming or entertainment. Sensors in the glasses and sensors in the surroundings together can create a more accurate AR experience.

    Liang projected that AR could grow 10 times than VR in the coming 3-5 years.

    Jorjin partnered with Coolso earlier for its gesture detecting solution. With both gesture- and eye-tracking in the smart glasses, Jorjin said it can take human-machine interaction to the next level. In the future, 5G network can also enhance AR experience by reducing the latency between action and reaction.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    AR Epson
    Related stories
    May 25
    Etron showcases XR technologies at Computex 2022
    May 25
    2022 ASC 100: Inventec delves into metaverse
    May 24
    Metaverse, ESG in spotlight at Computex 2022
    May 20
    Framework to see the future of metaverse
    May 6
    Ofilm enters VR/AR supply chain
    Apr 13
    Kingray to produce VR/AR-use wafer-level micro lenses
    Apr 11
    Display makers keen on AR, metaverse applications
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing