Artilux intros GeSi sensor solution for TWS devices

Artilux has introduced its new GeSi sensor solution based on the company's CMOS SWIR (short-wave infrared) optical sensing technology for TWS earbuds and other wearables, which will likely be in volume production for devices from non-Apple vendors in 2023.

Artilux is showcasing at Computex 2022 a multiple-spectrum all-in-one biosensor for TWS and smart wearables to enable digital healthcare, as well as a dual-band 3D camera with optimal depth-sensing capability in NIR (near infrared) and SWIR spectra that can enhance user experience in FinTech security, smart agriculture and food inspection, metaverse, and many more applications, according to company CEO Erik Chen.

Chen said Artilux's presence at the event is not just showcasing product application concepts associated with CMOS SWIR optical technology, but also fulfilling its R&D team's visions to help people lead a more convenient life by integrating its core technology platforms.

Chen said his company has readied new solutions catering to different sensing distances and different application scenarios such as optical communication, optical sensing and optical imaging, with actual products including physiological signal sensors that can be fitted into TWS headsets for digital health inspection.

Sensor supply chain sources said Artilux has cooperated with TSMC in developing 6nm GsSi sensor chips, with such chips reportedly already adopted by Apple for new AirPod devices. But Artilux said it will not comment on any specific partner or client.

The sources continued that non-Apple vendors are expected to incorporate multi-function GeSi SWIR optical sensors into their TWS earbuds and other smart wearable devices to be launched in mid-2023 at the earliest.

Besides TWS and wearable devices, Artilux is also set to apply its GeSi technology to the production of automotive LiDAR devices, and initial R&D achievements will be commercialized in 2024-2025, the sources added.