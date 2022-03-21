Competition in automotive CIS heats up with more entrants

The rapid growth of automotive CMOS image sensors (CIS) has caused more security monitoring and consumer electronics manufacturers to enter the market.

China-based Will Semiconductor (Will Semi) currently focuses on mobile phone CIS, automotive CIS, and touch and display driver integration (TDDI). Since it completed the acquisition of OmniVision Technologies in 2018, Will Semi has led the CIS market in China and become one of the top three CIS manufacturers in the world. The acquisition also allowed Will Semi to quickly expand in the automotive field.

The automotive field may become Will Semi's second-largest market after mobile phones. Its automotive CIS ranges from VGA to 8 megapixels and can satisfy application requirements covering traditional parking sensors, dashcams, 360-degree imaging, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and driver monitoring systems (DMS).

In terms of customers, in addition to its existing cooperation with mainstream European and American automotive brands, Will Semi is also developing relationships with tradtional car brands in China, as well as Japanese and Korean companies.

Will Semi said it completed R&D on its automotive 8MP CIS in 2021 and has already achieved mass production and delivery. The definition, dynamic range, and ASIL-C functionality that the 8MP CIS offers are vital for ADAS and Level 3 self-driving.

According to a research report from GF Securities, Will Semi's market share and profitability in the automotive CIS market continue to exceed expectations. The sector has become one of the company's main growth drivers for the future.

Will Semi reported revenue of CNY24 billion (US$3.77 billion) in 2021 for year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21%. Net profit in 2021 amounted to CNY4.47-4.87 billion for YoY growth of 65.13-79.91%. Automotive CIS revenue totaled roughly CNY2.3 billion for YoY growth of 85% and security CIS revenue grew 70%.

The international automotive CIS market is a new blue ocean with a high market concentration but few competitors. US-based Onsemi, a security and automotive integrated device manufacturer (IDM), currently leads the automotive CIS market with more than 50% market share. OmniVision under Will Semi ranks second and is catching up to Onsemi.

Onsemi has initiated several automotive-chip-related mergers and acquisitions. It has also gradually shifted production from 6-inch to 8-inch and 12-inch fabs.

In addition to Onsemi and Will Semi, mobile phone CIS leaders Sony and Samsung Electronics are also strong competitors in the automotive market despite entering later.

In 2018, Samsung officially launched ISOCELL Auto to expand into automotive CIS. In July 2021, Samsung announced its first automotive-grade ISOCELL image sensor, the ISOCELL Auto 4AC, which obtained AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification and is already being mass-produced. The automotive sensor can be used for self-driving and in central monitoring systems (CMS).

Sony entered the automotive CIS market in 2015. In 2019, it only had a 3% market share. In 2021, Sony revealed it would increase capital expenditures in the next three years to increase production capacity and actively promote the development of automotive sensors.

Sony hopes to improve its market share by developing LiDAR chips with a higher cost-performance ratio, which will help increase automotive CIS sales. Sony launched its Vision-S and Vision-S 02 concept cars, announcing it will establish an electric vehicle (EV) subsidary company in the spring of 2022. It will work with Honda to create an EV business, expanding beyond automotive CIS.

China-based CIS manufacturers such as GalaxyCore and SmartSens Technology are also deploying in the automotive field.

In 2020, SmartSens acquired Allchip Microelectronics to realize the expansion of its automotive product line. With the SC100AS and SC1330AS products, SmartSens was able to open the pre-installation night vision imaging market. Currently, the resolution of its automotive CIS products ranges from VGA to 9MP and resolution size covers 2.7um to 4um. Product applications include front, back, panoramic, and side views.

GalaxyCore said it has 18 years of experience in the CIS field and has many patents. The technology shift toward automotive products has not been an obstacle for the company; its products are already being used in the automotive electronics field.

In regard to GalaxyCore's R&D of 12-inch CIS, ASML lithography machines and other equipment have entered its factories as scheduled. The company has invested nearly CNY15.5 billion to build a 12-inch CIS special process production line plant with an annual output of 720,000 pieces. The project is expected to be completed in 2024, with the first phase put into production in 2022.