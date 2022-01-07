UMC monthly revenue tops NT$20 billion

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its monthly revenue exceed NT$20 billion (US$722.5 million) for the first time in December 2021.

UMC reported December revenue of NT$20.28 billion, a record high for the third consecutive month. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled NT$59.1 billion, rising 5.7% on quarter and hitting an all-time high for the ninth consecutive quarter.

UMC posted revenue of a record-high NT$213 billion in 2021, up 20.5% on year.

UMC is poised to carry out a NT$100 billion expansion project at its 12-inch factory site at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The foundry unveiled in December 2021 plans to commit NT$76.27 billion in capex that will be used to procure new equipment for new phases at Fab 12A Fab.

Earlier in 2021, UMC disclosed that several of its major clients had made commitments to supporting what the foundry calls the "P6 cooperation model." P6 is the phase-six facility of UMC's Fab 12A and will be equipped with 28nm tools that have the flexibility to produce smaller nodes down to 14nm, according to the foundry. UMC expects the expanded P6 facility to get ready for production in the second quarter of 2023 and bring in an additional output of 27,500 wafers monthly.

Fellow foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) announced recently the completion of its acquisition of AU Optronics' (AUO) Fab L3B at the Hsinchu Science Park. Dubbed VIS' Fab 5, the new facilities will bring in approximately 40,000 8-inch wafers monthly, according to VIS.

VIS saw its December revenue climb to about NT$4.6 billion, a record high for the second consecutive month. Revenue for the fourth quarter and all of 2021 also hit all-time highs of NT$12.74 billion and NT$43.95 billion, respectively.

UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2020 - Dec 2021 (NT$m) Month UMC VIS Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Dec-21 20,280 32.7% 4,604 53.5% Nov-21 19,661 33.5% 4,367 52.2% Oct-21 19,159 25.4% 3,766 32.2% Sep-21 18,751 29% 4,171 46.4% Aug-21 18,790 26.6% 4,029 44.7% Jul-21 18,366 18.5% 3,677 35.7% Jun-21 17,337 18.9% 3,575 24.5% May-21 17,189 16.6% 3,409 23.1% Apr-21 16,382 8.8% 3,171 22.7% Mar-21 16,620 14.1% 3,584 24.6% Feb-21 14,948 9.9% 2,816 8.7% Jan-21 15,530 10.2% 2,780 17.1% Dec-20 15,288 14.4% 2,999 15%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022