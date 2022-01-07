中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:58
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    UMC monthly revenue tops NT$20 billion

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its monthly revenue exceed NT$20 billion (US$722.5 million) for the first time in December 2021.

    UMC reported December revenue of NT$20.28 billion, a record high for the third consecutive month. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled NT$59.1 billion, rising 5.7% on quarter and hitting an all-time high for the ninth consecutive quarter.

    UMC posted revenue of a record-high NT$213 billion in 2021, up 20.5% on year.

    UMC is poised to carry out a NT$100 billion expansion project at its 12-inch factory site at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The foundry unveiled in December 2021 plans to commit NT$76.27 billion in capex that will be used to procure new equipment for new phases at Fab 12A Fab.

    Earlier in 2021, UMC disclosed that several of its major clients had made commitments to supporting what the foundry calls the "P6 cooperation model." P6 is the phase-six facility of UMC's Fab 12A and will be equipped with 28nm tools that have the flexibility to produce smaller nodes down to 14nm, according to the foundry. UMC expects the expanded P6 facility to get ready for production in the second quarter of 2023 and bring in an additional output of 27,500 wafers monthly.

    Fellow foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) announced recently the completion of its acquisition of AU Optronics' (AUO) Fab L3B at the Hsinchu Science Park. Dubbed VIS' Fab 5, the new facilities will bring in approximately 40,000 8-inch wafers monthly, according to VIS.

    VIS saw its December revenue climb to about NT$4.6 billion, a record high for the second consecutive month. Revenue for the fourth quarter and all of 2021 also hit all-time highs of NT$12.74 billion and NT$43.95 billion, respectively.

    UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2020 - Dec 2021 (NT$m)

    UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2020 - Dec 2021 (NT$m)

    Month

    UMC

    VIS

    Sales

    Y/Y

    Sales

    Y/Y

    Dec-21

    20,280

    32.7%

    4,604

    53.5%

    Nov-21

    19,661

    33.5%

    4,367

    52.2%

    Oct-21

    19,159

    25.4%

    3,766

    32.2%

    Sep-21

    18,751

    29%

    4,171

    46.4%

    Aug-21

    18,790

    26.6%

    4,029

    44.7%

    Jul-21

    18,366

    18.5%

    3,677

    35.7%

    Jun-21

    17,337

    18.9%

    3,575

    24.5%

    May-21

    17,189

    16.6%

    3,409

    23.1%

    Apr-21

    16,382

    8.8%

    3,171

    22.7%

    Mar-21

    16,620

    14.1%

    3,584

    24.6%

    Feb-21

    14,948

    9.9%

    2,816

    8.7%

    Jan-21

    15,530

    10.2%

    2,780

    17.1%

    Dec-20

    15,288

    14.4%

    2,999

    15%

    *Figures are consolidated
    Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    12-inch 14nm 28nm acquisition equipment fab foundry Hsinchu Science Park sales science park semiconductor STSP Taiwan UMC VIS
    Companies
    United Microelectronics Corporation Vanguard International Semiconductor
    Related stories
    Dec 21
    UMC plans another price hike, sources say
    Dec 13
    TSMC November revenue rises, UMC and VIS hit records
    Nov 3
    VIS expects another quarter of record high revenue
    Sep 9
    UMC, VIS see revenue hit another record highs
    Aug 24
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 7, 11:06
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms