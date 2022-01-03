Primarius listed on Shanghai STAR market

China-based EDA (electronic design automation) solution provider Primarius Technology began its listing on STAR (Sci-Tech Innovation Board) Market under Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on December 28, 2021.

Primarius focuses EDA solutions on IC simulation, device modeling and semiconductor parametric testing, with main clients being globally leading wafer foundry service providers including TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC), Samsung Electronics, GlobalFoundries and SMIC, according to company founder and chairman Liu Zhihong.

Since most China-based IC design houses adopt inexpensive EDA tools, Primarius has a large portion of sales from EDA solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing currently, Liu said. However, Primarius is competing for orders for IC design and semiconductor device testing, Liu noted.

For semiconductor manufacturing and IC design, Primarius' EDA solutions can support 7nm, 5nm and 3nm technology and various foundry processes such as FinFET and FD-SOI, Liu indicated.