Huawei investment arm takes stake in Chinese EDA firm

Staff reporter, Shanghai; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The recent move by Hubble Technology Investment under Huawei to invest in NineCube, an electronic design automation (EDA) company in China, has been widely seen as the Chinese tech giant's bid to strengthen its chip design capabilities amid the US trade sanctions.

According to recent updates from qcc.com - a Chinese platform providing information about China-based enterprises - NineCube has undergone a business change, with Hubble Technology as a new shareholder. But the sum of investment from Hubble was not disclosed.

Founded in November 2011, NineCube is EDA service provider with Wang Xinchao - founder of China-based IC packaging firm JCET - on its board of directors.

At present, nearly 80% of the EDA market is occupied by US companies, mainly Synopsys, Cadence and Mentor Graphics.