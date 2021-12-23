中文網
    Samsung, BYD might get affected by Xi'an lockdown

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Chinese authority has ordered the city of Xi'an, home to Samsung's chipmaking facilities and BYD's car production lines, to go into lockdown begining the evening of December 22 due to resurgence of COVID. Although the lockdown is expected to be temporary, the outbreak still has raised concerns over disruptions to the supply chain.

    Samsung has been pumping investment into memory chip manufacturing in Xi'an, including DRAM and NAND. The South Korean company has recently announced KRW8 trillion (US$6.74 billion) investment in its Xi'an fab, according to Korea Herald.

    The city is also the manufacturing base of local carmaker BYD, who has been manufacturing cars and batteries there since 2003.

    Xi'an is one of the key nodes of China's EU-Asia infrastructure development plan and attracted large investment from semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, novel energy, biotech sectors, according to Taiwanese media UDN. Companies running production bases in Xi'an include Micron, Air Product, Dongjin Semichem and Sumimoto.

    Xi'an had reported nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 within just a few days leading up to December 22, according to the Chinese National Health Commission. Authority has ordered 13 million residents in the city to stay home and reduce activities to minimum. Long-distance bus services went into full stop.

