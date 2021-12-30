中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 30, 2021
    16:18
    cloudy
    16°C
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Spirox, which distributes IC packaging and testing equipment, has seen strong demand from China's IC manufacturing sector with order visibility extended well into 2022, according to the company.

    Trade disputes between the US and China have led to more demand for non-US-made semiconductor equipment, said Spirox, which distributes mainly Japan- and Korea-made chipmaking equipment. Spirox has seen the visibility of orders from China's chipmaking industry extended for another year.

    Spirox expects its sales to peak for 2021 in December and is optimistic about its sales performance next year.

    In addition, Spirox is teaming up with National Instruments (NI) to provide radio-frequency testing solutions, which have been adopted for 5G and Wi-Fi-related devices, and various IoT applications by multiple customers, the equipment distributor said. By selling NI's testing solutions, Spirox is also able to enter the supply chain for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

    Spirox also has enjoyed strong demand from the power management IC and display driver IC sectors since 2021, as it distributes related wafer probing and testing solutions for companies such as Korea-based Semics and Japan's Wintest, according to the Taiwan-based company.

    With its focus on the chipmaking sector, Spirox has enhanced its offerings for advanced packaging by partnering with companies, such as Toray Engineering, Semiconductor Technologies & Instruments (STI), to provide a complete solution for customers looking to tap into the advanced packaging field.

    Looking into 2022, Spirox reiterated its focus on the semiconductor segment with plans to bring in new strategic partners through fundraising.

    Spirox: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021 (NT$m)

    Spirox: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021 (NT$m)

    Month

    Sales

    M/M

    Y/Y

    YTD

    Y/Y

    Nov-21

    492

    39%

    (4.7%)

    4,232

    38%

    Oct-21

    354

    (19.6%)

    18.6%

    3,740

    46.6%

    Sep-21

    440

    3.5%

    (2%)

    3,386

    50.3%

    Aug-21

    425

    28.5%

    65.4%

    2,945

    63.4%

    Jul-21

    331

    (29%)

    71.7%

    2,520

    63.1%

    Jun-21

    466

    41%

    78%

    2,189

    61.8%

    May-21

    331

    17.5%

    49.1%

    1,723

    58%

    Apr-21

    282

    (22.1%)

    20.2%

    1,392

    60.2%

    Mar-21

    361

    29%

    12.8%

    1,110

    75%

    Feb-21

    280

    (40.3%)

    78.4%

    749

    138.3%

    Jan-21

    469

    (36.2%)

    198%

    469

    198%

    Dec-20

    735

    42.5%

    14.4%

    3,762

    29.3%

    Nov-20

    516

    73.1%

    23%

    3,027

    (77.2%)

    *Figures are consolidated
    Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2021

    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    China demand equipment IC manufacturing Spirox
    Companies
    Spirox
