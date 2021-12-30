IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China

Taiwan-based Spirox, which distributes IC packaging and testing equipment, has seen strong demand from China's IC manufacturing sector with order visibility extended well into 2022, according to the company.

Trade disputes between the US and China have led to more demand for non-US-made semiconductor equipment, said Spirox, which distributes mainly Japan- and Korea-made chipmaking equipment. Spirox has seen the visibility of orders from China's chipmaking industry extended for another year.

Spirox expects its sales to peak for 2021 in December and is optimistic about its sales performance next year.

In addition, Spirox is teaming up with National Instruments (NI) to provide radio-frequency testing solutions, which have been adopted for 5G and Wi-Fi-related devices, and various IoT applications by multiple customers, the equipment distributor said. By selling NI's testing solutions, Spirox is also able to enter the supply chain for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Spirox also has enjoyed strong demand from the power management IC and display driver IC sectors since 2021, as it distributes related wafer probing and testing solutions for companies such as Korea-based Semics and Japan's Wintest, according to the Taiwan-based company.

With its focus on the chipmaking sector, Spirox has enhanced its offerings for advanced packaging by partnering with companies, such as Toray Engineering, Semiconductor Technologies & Instruments (STI), to provide a complete solution for customers looking to tap into the advanced packaging field.

Looking into 2022, Spirox reiterated its focus on the semiconductor segment with plans to bring in new strategic partners through fundraising.

Spirox: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-21 492 39% (4.7%) 4,232 38% Oct-21 354 (19.6%) 18.6% 3,740 46.6% Sep-21 440 3.5% (2%) 3,386 50.3% Aug-21 425 28.5% 65.4% 2,945 63.4% Jul-21 331 (29%) 71.7% 2,520 63.1% Jun-21 466 41% 78% 2,189 61.8% May-21 331 17.5% 49.1% 1,723 58% Apr-21 282 (22.1%) 20.2% 1,392 60.2% Mar-21 361 29% 12.8% 1,110 75% Feb-21 280 (40.3%) 78.4% 749 138.3% Jan-21 469 (36.2%) 198% 469 198% Dec-20 735 42.5% 14.4% 3,762 29.3% Nov-20 516 73.1% 23% 3,027 (77.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2021