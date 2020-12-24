IC equipment distributor Spirox returning to profitability in 2020

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Spirox, which distributes packaging and testing equipment, expects to return to profitability in 2020 with shipments likely to ramp up quarter by quarter in 2021.

The company has reported its January-November 2020 revenues shot up 39.38% on year to NT$3.161 billion (US$112.35 million), with semiconductor equipment and solutions commanding 58% of the revenues.

The company said its 2020 revenues for semiconductor equipment and solutions are estimated to grow 15-20% from 2019, mainly driven by a significant rebound in shipments of testing solutions in the second half of the year and successful penetration of its highly-competitive process and quality assurance solutions into key clients.

After suffering operating losses in 2019, Spirox has introduced 20 new product lines from semiconductor equipment suppliers in Japan, South Korea and the US in 2020, expanding its distribution business to include IC packaging, inspection and materials to meet increasing demand. This, coupled with successful development of CIS testing solutions by its re-invested Jetek Technology in Taiwan, enabled Spirox to return to profitability in first three quarters of the year, according to the company.

Spirox has collaborated with US-based National Instruments (NI) to create RF testing solutions for Singapore-based arQana Technologies by adopting NI's STS (semiconductor test system) platform.