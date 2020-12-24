Bits + chips
IC equipment distributor Spirox returning to profitability in 2020
Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Spirox, which distributes packaging and testing equipment, expects to return to profitability in 2020 with shipments likely to ramp up quarter by quarter in 2021.

The company has reported its January-November 2020 revenues shot up 39.38% on year to NT$3.161 billion (US$112.35 million), with semiconductor equipment and solutions commanding 58% of the revenues.

The company said its 2020 revenues for semiconductor equipment and solutions are estimated to grow 15-20% from 2019, mainly driven by a significant rebound in shipments of testing solutions in the second half of the year and successful penetration of its highly-competitive process and quality assurance solutions into key clients.

After suffering operating losses in 2019, Spirox has introduced 20 new product lines from semiconductor equipment suppliers in Japan, South Korea and the US in 2020, expanding its distribution business to include IC packaging, inspection and materials to meet increasing demand. This, coupled with successful development of CIS testing solutions by its re-invested Jetek Technology in Taiwan, enabled Spirox to return to profitability in first three quarters of the year, according to the company.

Spirox has collaborated with US-based National Instruments (NI) to create RF testing solutions for Singapore-based arQana Technologies by adopting NI's STS (semiconductor test system) platform.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2020
  2. Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
  3. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.