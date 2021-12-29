中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    BYD, Momenta form JV for autonomous driving

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES

    Credit: Momenta

    China's BYD has partnered up with autonomous driving startup Momenta to establish a joint venture DiPi Intelligent Mobility in the city of Shenzhen to deepen its deployments in intelligent driving.

    According to a press release, BYD is hoping Momenta's data-driven "flywheel" technology will enable it to deploy autonomous driving capabilities across some of its model lines. With BYD's intelligent technologies and vertical integration capabilities and Momenta's experience in intelligent driving, DiPi Intelligent Mobility is well-positioned to develop high-level intelligent driving solutions for the future, the press release said.

    As one of the leading new energy vehicle makers in China, BYD has applied its self-developed DiLink smart cockpit operation system to several BYD models before upgrading the system to a 4.0 version (with 5G) this year.

    On the other hand, Momenta, which specializes in building "brains" for autonomous vehicles with its deep learning-based software in perception, HD map and data-driven path planning technologies, has received US$500 million of financing from Toyota and Bosch in 2021. The company became an autonomous driving unicorn after having secured investments from Tencent, Mercedes-Benz, Nio Capital, SAIC Motor, General Motors (GM), Toyota China and Daimler.

    Another Chinese autonomous driving company Pony AI also chose to expand its business by establishing an intelligent logistics joint venture with Sinotrans earlier this week. The two parties will invest CNY100 million (US$15.69 million) in the new enterprise together in the early stages of the cooperation and deploy an intelligent driving heavy-duty truck fleet consisting of more than 100 vehicles.

    Meanwhile, Baidu had placed an emphasis on innovative autonomous driving technology with the help from BMW and Chery long before it announced the Baidu Apollo project. After teaming up with Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry to develop autonomous minibuses in 2018, it began providing autonomous driving solutions to automakers including Kia, Hyundai, FAW Group, Great Wall Motors, Weltmeister and Chery in 2019.

