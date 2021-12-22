Unisoc adopts Imagination AI in 5G chips

Unisoc has used Imagination Technologies' Series3NX neural network accelerator (NNA) IP in its new smartphone 5G platforms - Tanggula T770 and T760 system-on-chips (SoC), according to the companies.

Imagination's Series3NX enables Unisoc's Tanggula T770 and T760 to achieve industry-leading AI capabilities with its outstanding PPA (performance, power, area), the companies claimed. This collaboration continues years of cooperation between the two companies in AI and graphics processing.

Unisoc's Tanggula T770 and T760 SoCs adopt Imagination's PowerVR AX3596 NNA core. Imagination's Series3NX NNA IPis an embedded solution for neural network hardware acceleration. Series3NX provides scalability, enabling the SoC manufacturers to optimize compute power and performance across a range of embedded markets such as automotive, camera, mobile and IoT edge devices.

Imagination's PowerVR AX3596 NNA core used by Unisoc is the highest performance single core product, the companies said. The multi-core design can scale to up to 160 TOPS, enough for the most demanding advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) applications.

"Congratulations to UNISOC on the launch of T770 and T760 SoC, which follow the Tanggula T740. We are pleased that our neural network acceleration cores can enable these three SoCs to achieve the most efficient AI performance," said Chris Porthouse, chief product officer for Imagination, in a statement.

Also in the same statement, Unisoc SVP Eric Zhou said "we look forward to more strategic cooperation with Imagination in the future, to jointly drive the rapid intelligent upgrade for mobile, consumer electronics, IoT, industry and other fields."