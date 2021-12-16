中文網
    Tech Chips + Components

    TSMC intros N4X process

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    TSMC. Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC has introduced its N4X process technology, tailored for the demanding workloads of high performance computing (HPC) products.

    N4X is the first of TSMC's HPC-focused technology offerings, representing ultimate performance and maximum clock frequencies in the 5-nanometer family, the company said. The "X" designation is reserved for TSMC technologies that are developed specifically for HPC products.

    TSMC disclosed features of the N4X include: device design and structures optimized for high drive current and maximum frequency; back-end metal stack optimization for high-performance designs; and super high density metal-insulator-metal capacitors for robust power delivery under extreme performance loads.

    These HPC features will enable N4X to offer a performance boost of up to 15% over N5, or up to 4% over the even faster N4P at 1.2 volt, TSMC indicated. N4X can achieve drive voltages beyond 1.2 volt and deliver additional performance. Customers can also draw on the common design rules of the N5 process to accelerate the development of their N4X products.

    TSMC expects N4X to enter risk production by the first half of 2023.

    "HPC is now TSMC's fastest-growing business segment and we are proud to introduce N4X, the first in the 'X' lineage of our extreme performance semiconductor technologies," said Kevin Zhang, senior VP of business development at TSMC. "The demands of the HPC segment are unrelenting, and TSMC has not only tailored our 'X' semiconductor technologies to unleash ultimate performance but has also combined it with our 3DFabric advanced packaging technologies to offer the best HPC platform."

