    Hon Hai subsidiary FII to invest in semiconductor companies through PE fund in China

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Hon Hai Precision Industry announced that its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) will invest CNY2.22 billion (US$348.83 million) in a private-equity fund to invest in advanced precision manufacturing projects and semiconductor companies in Guangdong province, China.

    FII will be the largest limited partner in the Shengfeng (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Fund, which will collect a total capitalization of CNY3.331 billion. Wise Road Capital, Dongguan Technology Innovation Financial Group, and Zhuhai Development and Investment Fund are also co-investing in the fund, which will invest in Guangda Rongzhi Industry Group, a state-funded conglomerate that will invest in the IC-packing and testing, wafer foundry, and IC design space in the semiconductor supply chain.

    Wise Road Capital will be the general partner of the fund. Wise Road has just announced an CNY1.46 billion acquisition of four IC packing and testing factories owned by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) in Jiangsu and Shandong, China.

    According to OFweek, a Chinese online media, the mission of Guangda Rongzhi Industry Group is to advance the development of the semiconductor industry in Guangdong province, which has a target to reach by 2025, according to the government's 14th Five-Year Plan. As part of the plan, the semiconductor and IC industry companies in the Guangdong province are required to achieve total annual sales of at least CNY400 billion by 2025, but the actual revenue in 2020 was only CNY170 billion. It would be a tall order if the target is meant to be achieved. That means the Guangdong semiconductor companies need to more than double their revenues in 5 years.

    OFweek said in the report that ambitious projects such as the CNY30 billion total investments in the Guangda Zhirong Industry Group would be pivotal to the accomplishment of the goal. Guangzhou Development District also aims to achieve a semiconductor industry production value of CNY100 billion by 2025, according to the report.

