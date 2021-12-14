Foxconn Industrial Internet announces partnership with Netflix

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a smart manufacturing and integrated technology solution provider, has announced it will participate in the Netflix Hailstorm Program, an Android TV scaling program designed by Netflix to reduce the Netflix integration effort for partners on the Android TV platform.

Kevin Liu, vice president of Fii said in a press release, "We have been cooperating with Netflix since 2016 to introduce it into our STB/OTT products, and with an expanded partnership with Netflix this year, our standard products will be pre-enabled with the Netflix app to accelerate time-to-market and to enhance end user experiences."

Liu emphasized that Fii has been engaging in the R&D and production of STB/OTT products for many years, and has shipped more than 60 million units worldwide annually, mainly to Europe, the US and emerging markets in Asia.

FII OTT product.

Photo: FII

"We believe our partnership with Netflix for the Halistorm program will achieve a win-win situation and will continue to expand more," said Liu.

The global market size for OTT device reached US$85 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach US$194.2 billion, according to a Business Wire survey. Live streaming service subscribers are expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2025, more than two folds of that in 2019.

Content streaming platforms have been leveraging cloud services to catch up with the trend of consumers watching video contents anytime, anywhere, and on any device that drove the rapid growth of OTT platform during the pandemics. They mass produce and transmit video and audio contents to audience worldwide, while exploring opportunities in the gaming space. This trend has stimulated the demand for smart home infrastructure and terminal devices, said FII.

FII Android TV stick product

Photo: FII