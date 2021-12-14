中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    19:23
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Foxconn Industrial Internet announces partnership with Netflix

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a smart manufacturing and integrated technology solution provider, has announced it will participate in the Netflix Hailstorm Program, an Android TV scaling program designed by Netflix to reduce the Netflix integration effort for partners on the Android TV platform.

    Kevin Liu, vice president of Fii said in a press release, "We have been cooperating with Netflix since 2016 to introduce it into our STB/OTT products, and with an expanded partnership with Netflix this year, our standard products will be pre-enabled with the Netflix app to accelerate time-to-market and to enhance end user experiences."

    Liu emphasized that Fii has been engaging in the R&D and production of STB/OTT products for many years, and has shipped more than 60 million units worldwide annually, mainly to Europe, the US and emerging markets in Asia.

    FII OTT product.

    FII OTT product.
    Photo: FII

    "We believe our partnership with Netflix for the Halistorm program will achieve a win-win situation and will continue to expand more," said Liu.

    The global market size for OTT device reached US$85 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach US$194.2 billion, according to a Business Wire survey. Live streaming service subscribers are expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2025, more than two folds of that in 2019.

    Content streaming platforms have been leveraging cloud services to catch up with the trend of consumers watching video contents anytime, anywhere, and on any device that drove the rapid growth of OTT platform during the pandemics. They mass produce and transmit video and audio contents to audience worldwide, while exploring opportunities in the gaming space. This trend has stimulated the demand for smart home infrastructure and terminal devices, said FII.

    FII Android TV stick product

    FII Android TV stick product
    Photo: FII

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    Foxconn industrial Internet Netflix partnership
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
    Related stories
    May 10
    FII steps into EV components
    Aug 17, 2020
    FII expected to see continued growth in 2H20
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 13, 14:53
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    Thursday 9 December 2021
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021