中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    19:22
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    India's electric two-wheeler attracts major players

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Although EV sales are still low in India, Tracxn data showed that venture capitalists have poured more than US$600 million into the EV value chain so far this year, five times higher than the same period in 2020.

    After lowering the requirements for electric two-wheeler subsidies and announcing a large subsidy program of INR257 billion (US$3.4 billion) for locally-made clean energy vehicles, the Indian government plans to increase the percentage of EV sales in total vehicle sales to 30% by 2030.

    Data showed that electric 2-wheelers account for only 1% of total sales of 2-wheeler. According to Nikkei Asia Review, data from JMK Research showed that sales of e-2-wheeler in fiscal 2021 stood at 143.8 thousand units, while SIAM data showed that total sales of 2-wheelers reached 15.1 million units in the same period of time.

    At this nascent stage of EV, startups have been ramping up investment. Hero Electric and Okinawa Scooters, for example, are the top-selling electric 2-wheeler makers. Ola and Bounce, backed by big money, also aim to produce a million units every year.

    Although Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto still focus ICE engines, they have increased investment in EVs. TVS Motors owns 35% of Ather Energy's shares; TVS Motor owns 30% of Ultraviolette Automotive's shares.

    Given the low sales of EV, Okinawa Scooters said there's still space for more players. Industry consultancy McKinsey predicted that India's electric 2-wheeler sales could reach 8-9 million every year by 2030.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    automotive electric vehicle India investment
    Related stories
    Dec 2
    TVS Motors to invest US$160m in building EVs
    Nov 22
    Hero Electric partners with Charzer to install 10,000 charging stations in India
    Nov 18
    We know users better than ICE brands: India's first electric scooter maker
    Nov 2
    TVS Motor will set up an EV subsidiary
    Oct 29
    India's growing demand for e-scooter attracts large investment
    Oct 14
    India's burgeoning charging networks for two-wheelers
    Oct 14
    India: The two-wheelers and three-wheelers market
    Sep 27
    Ultraviolette plans to sell e-scooters in US, Europe
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 13, 14:53
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    Thursday 9 December 2021
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021