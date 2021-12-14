India's electric two-wheeler attracts major players

Although EV sales are still low in India, Tracxn data showed that venture capitalists have poured more than US$600 million into the EV value chain so far this year, five times higher than the same period in 2020.

After lowering the requirements for electric two-wheeler subsidies and announcing a large subsidy program of INR257 billion (US$3.4 billion) for locally-made clean energy vehicles, the Indian government plans to increase the percentage of EV sales in total vehicle sales to 30% by 2030.

Data showed that electric 2-wheelers account for only 1% of total sales of 2-wheeler. According to Nikkei Asia Review, data from JMK Research showed that sales of e-2-wheeler in fiscal 2021 stood at 143.8 thousand units, while SIAM data showed that total sales of 2-wheelers reached 15.1 million units in the same period of time.

At this nascent stage of EV, startups have been ramping up investment. Hero Electric and Okinawa Scooters, for example, are the top-selling electric 2-wheeler makers. Ola and Bounce, backed by big money, also aim to produce a million units every year.

Although Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto still focus ICE engines, they have increased investment in EVs. TVS Motors owns 35% of Ather Energy's shares; TVS Motor owns 30% of Ultraviolette Automotive's shares.

Given the low sales of EV, Okinawa Scooters said there's still space for more players. Industry consultancy McKinsey predicted that India's electric 2-wheeler sales could reach 8-9 million every year by 2030.