    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    TVS, BMW Motorrad to build EV modular platform

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: TVS Motor

    Having been partners since 2013, TVS Motor - a major maker of two-wheelers in India - and BMW Motorrad are co-developing an EV modular platform and looking to launch new EV models based on the platform within two years, according to Business Standard and Rush Lane.

    Modular platform is a way for carmakers to accelerate product launches and to share capital costs. For instance, Toyota, Subaru, and Suzuki can each have a variety of EVs based on their co-developed modular platform e-TNGA.

    In a recent earnings call, TVS Motor announced that it is increasing capital investment to promote sales of its own e-scooter iQube, establishing a wholly-owned EV subsidiary, and investing INR12 billion (US$160 million) in EV and new tech.

    The company is also working with 24 Technologies to manufacture lithium battery in India.

