Bounce to provide battery swap service in India

India's ride-sharing service provider Bounce unveiled its first e-scooter Infinity E1 with battery swaps subscriptions, according to Economic Times and Business Standard. Bounce is expected to become India's first BaaS (battery as a service) provider.

Infinity E1 was launched this month at INR68,999 (US$920) with batteries, eligible for FAME II subsidy, and at INR45,099 without batteries. Customers subscribing to the cheaper version will need to pay INR35 for each battery swap, plus a monthly subscription fee of INR850-1,250.

Backed by Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, Falcom Edge, Qualcomm, and Omidyar Network, Bounce was a ride-sharing company in Bangalore on its way to become the first two-wheeler BaaS company ahead of competitor Gogoro and Hero MotoCorp.

Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor all have been expanding two-wheeler businesses since 2021.

Bounce has been working with different partners to construct a large charging network to support its ride-sharing and battery-swapping businesses. Its goal is to build the world's largest battery-swapping platform and to accelerate carbon-neutralization.

The Infinity E1 maker acquired 22Motors in 2019 and aims to produce 180,000 units of Infinity E1 every year in Bhwadi. The company also plans to invest US$100 million to build more production lines in Southern India, according to Rush Lane, Tech Crunch, and Economic Times.