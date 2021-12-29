中文網
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 12min ago
    Polarizer maker CMMT steps up product diversification
    2h 43min ago
    More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona
    2h 52min ago
    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China
    3h 4min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new plant in 1H22
    3h 17min ago
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    3h 18min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Bounce to provide battery swap service in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: Unsplash

    India's ride-sharing service provider Bounce unveiled its first e-scooter Infinity E1 with battery swaps subscriptions, according to Economic Times and Business Standard. Bounce is expected to become India's first BaaS (battery as a service) provider.

    Infinity E1 was launched this month at INR68,999 (US$920) with batteries, eligible for FAME II subsidy, and at INR45,099 without batteries. Customers subscribing to the cheaper version will need to pay INR35 for each battery swap, plus a monthly subscription fee of INR850-1,250.

    Backed by Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, Falcom Edge, Qualcomm, and Omidyar Network, Bounce was a ride-sharing company in Bangalore on its way to become the first two-wheeler BaaS company ahead of competitor Gogoro and Hero MotoCorp.

    Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor all have been expanding two-wheeler businesses since 2021.

    Bounce has been working with different partners to construct a large charging network to support its ride-sharing and battery-swapping businesses. Its goal is to build the world's largest battery-swapping platform and to accelerate carbon-neutralization.

    The Infinity E1 maker acquired 22Motors in 2019 and aims to produce 180,000 units of Infinity E1 every year in Bhwadi. The company also plans to invest US$100 million to build more production lines in Southern India, according to Rush Lane, Tech Crunch, and Economic Times.

