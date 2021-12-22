Ola delivers first 100 e-scooters without mobile app

India's e-scooter unicorn Ola Electric has finally started dispatching its first batch of e-scooters to customers, following a month-long delay due to shortages of chips and components.

Ola Electric launched its first e-scooter S1 and S1 Pro in September and accepted pre-orders for two days, during which Ola claimed to receive US$150 million in orders. Delivery was originally scheduled between the end of November 2021 and February 2022.

In the months leading to delivery, Ola took only a second batch of pre-orders in December - which shows the carmaker is still unable to take orders on a regular basis - and offered test rides for selected customers in nine cities.

On November 20, the Future Factory builder said they had to delay deliveries by a few weeks due to chip crunch and raised concerns over the feasibility of its production targets.

Backed by SoftBank and Hyundai Motors, Ola said the Future Factory would be the largest e-scooter factory in the world and aimed, even before building the factory, to produce two million e-scooters every year by June 2021 and 10 million units in 2022.

India's top e-scooter maker Hero Electric's production goal is five million units by 2026. Although sales of two-wheelers in India reached as high as 20 million every year, local riders are not ready to accept e-scooters just yet and manufacturers still need to overcome many difficulties such as production, pricing, and range.

According to Economic Times, Ola Electric has delivered the first 100 S1 e-scooters to customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. However, the e-scooter is lacking some of the promised features such as mobile app and cruise control. The company said it will take another month to enable these features through over-the-air updates.