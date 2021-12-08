TSMC founder criticizes recent remarks made by Intel CEO

Recent remarks made publicly by Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger were his attempt to get more US government subsidies for Intel, TSMC's founder Morris Chang has commented.

Chang also expressed skepticism about whether Gelsinger could restore Intel to its former glory.

Gelsinger made comments about Taiwan being unsafe because of geopolitical factors and also criticisms of TSMC and other Intel's Asian counterparts, urging the US to subsidize its homegrown players as a priority.

Hiring back its former CTO could be seen as Intel's attempt to regain its manufacturing leadership, but Gelsinger may not have enough time to achieve the goal, Chang believes. Intel's mandatory retirement age is 65 years old, and Gelsinger is already 60, Chang added.

Striving for as many subsidies as possible from the US government could be a straightforward way for Gelsinger to bring Intel back to its glory days during his tenure, Chang said.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu downplayed Gelsinger's remarks, saying there's nothing to be addressed. TSMC also does not criticize its counterparts, Liu was quoted as saying in previous reports.

Intel is reportedly among the initial customers of TSMC's 3nm process technology.