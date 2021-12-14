Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrives in Taiwan to meet supply chain partners

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrived in Taiwan late in the evening on December 13 and will meet important supply chain partners today, including TSMC.

As the closed-door meeting is expected to discuss TSMC's available advanced processing capacity and Intel's order for foundry service, market analysts and industry players are all ears for the conclusion, as it not only might tip off a rebalancing of competition between TSMC and Samsung Electronics for Intel's advanced processing nodes foundry service orders but also might affect the trajectory of competition among Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

"TSMC has unlocked the magic of silicon for us and others in the industry in so many ways, creating products that otherwise would not have existed, "Pat Gelsinger said in a video before boarding the plane. "What TSMC had done is spectacular."

He went on to say that the chip shortage has demonstrated the importance not only of semiconductors, but also of supply chains, and the semiconductor industry needs to find a global solution that satisfies the incredible demand for semiconductor technology.

"We must build factories faster, run them at higher yields, install more equipment, and do so in a way that balances the global supply chain for the future," said Gelsinger, stressing the need of diversifying factories in multiple geographical locations to maintain secure and resilient supply chains.

Gelsinger has said that Taiwan is not a stable place, suggesting that diversifying factories from Taiwan makes sense, but he also has reiterated several times that the US government should invest in American companies, instead of foreign companies such as TSMC. Now as TSMC has announced plans to build fabs in Arizona, and Intel is against subsidizing TSMC's investment in America, the contradictory statements were raucous and confusing in the ears of the audience in Taiwan.

Hopefully, the conclusion of today's meeting might be able to clarify what Gelsinger has in mind on how collaboration with TSMC can do exactly what he said – to build fabs in multiple places to stay resilient, effective, and efficient, but not at the cost of the interests of both companies' shareholders and other clients.

Andrew Lu, a senior analyst recently challenged Gelsinger's comments and suggested that maintaining a friendly partnership with TSMC is essential to Intel's success, because AMD and Nvidia have been using TSMC's services to enjoy advantages in costs and performance, but Intel still has to catch up with the processing technology. "Gelsinger has a lot to worry about if TSMC decides not to give enough capacity for Intel, but its Alchemist and Ponte Vecchio GPU are scheduled to be released next year," wrote Lu on his Facebook fan page.

Gelsinger will visit Malaysia on December 15 to announce a US$7 billion investment to strengthen its advanced IC packaging capability in Penang.