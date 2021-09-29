中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:51
    mostly clear
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Shinfox aims at cumulative installation of 1GW for renewable energy by 2025
    1min ago
    Lithium price skyrockets as EV sales double
    33min ago
    Apple, MediaTek capture top unit share spots in 2Q21 tablet AP market
    46min ago
    Notebook vendors remain optimistic about 1H22
    1h 8min ago
    Memory contract prices may see larger drops in 1Q22
    1h 13min ago
    Micron 1α DRAM, 176-layer NAND process yields reach maturity
    3h 14min ago
    Fuzetec, Polytronics have order visibility till end of 2021
    3h 16min ago
    Taiwan OSATs grab huge orders from Renesas
    3h 23min ago
    JAMBE prepares Japanese automakers for digital transformation
    3h 56min ago
    China power cuts may impact more than chips shortage
    4h 5min ago
    GSEO says China factories not impacted by electricity restrictions
    4h 16min ago
    Server supply to remain constrained through mid-2022
    Sep 29, 21:18
    Mobo makers expect DIY PC demand to pick up in 4Q21
    Sep 29, 20:56
    LCD panel prices unlikely to fall below cash cost levels, says Innolux
    Sep 29, 20:56
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Vietnam's first unicorn VNG delays IPO plan
    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Unsplash

    VNG is the first Vietnamese company ever to achieve unicorn status, with a valuation of more than $1 billion. The gaming industry leader in Vietnam has not taken any actions after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nasdaq for pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) since 2017. Nor has it confirmed market hearsays about its plans to raise US$3 billion in a reverse merger deal in relation to a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

    Recent reports by Bloomberg and local media said that VNG's decision to raise funds through a SPAC reverse merger was to prepare for a successful expansion to India, Russia, and other Asian markets, and the valuation is estimated between $2-3 billion. What has kept the company from taking the action to go public?

    In a podcast interview with GGV NextBillion, Le Hong Minh (addressed as "Minh" as the first name"), founder and CEO of VNG, revealed important information regarding why the company has been slow to make the IPO move.

    First of all, VNG is probably not in urgent need of capital. According to what Le Hong Minh said in the interview, VNG has always been using the profits they earned from the gaming business to invest in new operations. VNG started off as Vinagame. Two months after launching their first massively multiplayer online role-playing game, the company was already profitable. The company had broken even and has been turning in profits since the second year of its establishment.

    They also have world-class private equity investors' backing. Their first venture capital investment they got was $350,000 from IDG Vietnam. Expanding to other spaces than gaming, the company was renamed VNG Corporation in 2008. An interview by Nikkei Asia pointed out that the success of Zalo helped VNG attract Temasek, GIC, and Goldman Sachs, as well as two funds under Tencent, boosting its valuation to $2 billion.

    Secondly, expanding to other spaces in the global market is not a top priority in Minh's mind. He said in the GGV interview, "The natural expansion comes only when you really focus on your local market, and you know that you are gonna just try to win on multiple kinds of verticals compared to one vertical and expand that out aggressively."

    VNG, established in 2004, gained its footing in PC gaming and has added business operations including digital payments (ZaloPay), messaging communication platform (Zalo), music streaming service (Zing MP3), and cloud datacenter service (VNG Cloud), e-commerce, and social media over the past 15 years.

    Gaming contributed 79% of VNG's revenues in 2020. Since licensing its first game from Kingsoft, a software company in China, VNG has developed its own capabilities and has expanded the gaming business to India, Russia, Latin Americas, and Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, competing head-to-head with Tencent and Garena, the gaming arm of Singapore's Sea Limited. According to Le Hong Minh, 20% of its gaming revenues came from overseas markets so far.

    Finally, probably no new merger and acquisition deals are waiting in the VNG pipeline, at least in the short run. Over the past 15 years, the company has done only two M&A deals. And the latest strategic investment was a $6 million minor-stake alliance with Got It, the P2P gifting platform in Vietnam.

    What then, is the next step likely to be taken by VNG?

    Zalo, its "business on mobile" messaging communications platform, now has 39 features that allow users to do in-shop payments, air flight bookings, school payments, and access public services and other services and products within the conglomerate, as well as an, AI assistant Kiki just launched earlier this year, according to Vuong Quang Khai, senior vice president in charge of Zalo's AI division, in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

    As the penetration of (mobile) internet usage continues to grow in Vietnam (currently 70 million out of nearly 100 million in population), the population is relatively young (with a median age of 32.5). While the government's digital transformation policy is requiring data to be stored locally, VNG is poised to reap the benefits and has huge room to grow in its mother country. Therefore, building a super app platform that consolidates all the VNG products and services that consumers in Vietnam use daily, would be the best strategy that fits VNG's DNA.

    Considering the emerging anti-monopoly atmosphere against tech giants in various markets in the world today, "building a super-app in Vietnam" probably is not attractive enough to persuade international investors in America for buying VNG stocks or ADRs once it is listed in the United States. Therefore, it would make more sense for VNG to list in the local stock markets instead of seeking an IPO overseas.

    Educated in Australia with a bachelor's degree and trained as an investment banker, Le Hong Minh is a shrewd strategic leader that makes careful moves. If the investors are not in urgent need to make an exit, it is understandable that VNG would want to wait for the best timing and choose the best stage to shine.

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    analysis CEO Cloud commentary Internet IPO startup Vietnam
    Related stories
    Sep 1
    China, Vietnam see high coverage of mobile payment
    Aug 30
    Southeast Asia roundup: Chip shortage worsens as COVID hits Vietnam, Malaysia
    Apr 8
    Business opportunities in Vietnam: Q&A with Keven Cheng, Taiwan Trade Center director in Ho Chi Minh City
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Asia
    Opinions
    Innovations
    Asia
    Innovations
    Opinions
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 29, 09:23
    Cutting-edge cooling technology combined with professional service - CoolIT Systems brings down IT systems' high fevers
    Monday 27 September 2021
    Digi-Key launches Power Focus campaign with Power Integrations
    Friday 24 September 2021
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021