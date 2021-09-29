Vietnam's first unicorn VNG delays IPO plan

VNG is the first Vietnamese company ever to achieve unicorn status, with a valuation of more than $1 billion. The gaming industry leader in Vietnam has not taken any actions after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nasdaq for pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) since 2017. Nor has it confirmed market hearsays about its plans to raise US$3 billion in a reverse merger deal in relation to a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Recent reports by Bloomberg and local media said that VNG's decision to raise funds through a SPAC reverse merger was to prepare for a successful expansion to India, Russia, and other Asian markets, and the valuation is estimated between $2-3 billion. What has kept the company from taking the action to go public?

In a podcast interview with GGV NextBillion, Le Hong Minh (addressed as "Minh" as the first name"), founder and CEO of VNG, revealed important information regarding why the company has been slow to make the IPO move.

First of all, VNG is probably not in urgent need of capital. According to what Le Hong Minh said in the interview, VNG has always been using the profits they earned from the gaming business to invest in new operations. VNG started off as Vinagame. Two months after launching their first massively multiplayer online role-playing game, the company was already profitable. The company had broken even and has been turning in profits since the second year of its establishment.

They also have world-class private equity investors' backing. Their first venture capital investment they got was $350,000 from IDG Vietnam. Expanding to other spaces than gaming, the company was renamed VNG Corporation in 2008. An interview by Nikkei Asia pointed out that the success of Zalo helped VNG attract Temasek, GIC, and Goldman Sachs, as well as two funds under Tencent, boosting its valuation to $2 billion.

Secondly, expanding to other spaces in the global market is not a top priority in Minh's mind. He said in the GGV interview, "The natural expansion comes only when you really focus on your local market, and you know that you are gonna just try to win on multiple kinds of verticals compared to one vertical and expand that out aggressively."

VNG, established in 2004, gained its footing in PC gaming and has added business operations including digital payments (ZaloPay), messaging communication platform (Zalo), music streaming service (Zing MP3), and cloud datacenter service (VNG Cloud), e-commerce, and social media over the past 15 years.

Gaming contributed 79% of VNG's revenues in 2020. Since licensing its first game from Kingsoft, a software company in China, VNG has developed its own capabilities and has expanded the gaming business to India, Russia, Latin Americas, and Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, competing head-to-head with Tencent and Garena, the gaming arm of Singapore's Sea Limited. According to Le Hong Minh, 20% of its gaming revenues came from overseas markets so far.

Finally, probably no new merger and acquisition deals are waiting in the VNG pipeline, at least in the short run. Over the past 15 years, the company has done only two M&A deals. And the latest strategic investment was a $6 million minor-stake alliance with Got It, the P2P gifting platform in Vietnam.

What then, is the next step likely to be taken by VNG?

Zalo, its "business on mobile" messaging communications platform, now has 39 features that allow users to do in-shop payments, air flight bookings, school payments, and access public services and other services and products within the conglomerate, as well as an, AI assistant Kiki just launched earlier this year, according to Vuong Quang Khai, senior vice president in charge of Zalo's AI division, in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

As the penetration of (mobile) internet usage continues to grow in Vietnam (currently 70 million out of nearly 100 million in population), the population is relatively young (with a median age of 32.5). While the government's digital transformation policy is requiring data to be stored locally, VNG is poised to reap the benefits and has huge room to grow in its mother country. Therefore, building a super app platform that consolidates all the VNG products and services that consumers in Vietnam use daily, would be the best strategy that fits VNG's DNA.

Considering the emerging anti-monopoly atmosphere against tech giants in various markets in the world today, "building a super-app in Vietnam" probably is not attractive enough to persuade international investors in America for buying VNG stocks or ADRs once it is listed in the United States. Therefore, it would make more sense for VNG to list in the local stock markets instead of seeking an IPO overseas.

Educated in Australia with a bachelor's degree and trained as an investment banker, Le Hong Minh is a shrewd strategic leader that makes careful moves. If the investors are not in urgent need to make an exit, it is understandable that VNG would want to wait for the best timing and choose the best stage to shine.