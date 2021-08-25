中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    04:00
    mostly cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    BenQ Materials to expand capacity for separator films
    5h 50min ago
    UVAT enjoys robust demand for advanced packaging, substrate production
    5h 57min ago
    Topco sees silicone materials prices bullish
    6h 13min ago
    Taiwan automotive PCB firms stay cautious despite brisk order visibility
    6h 20min ago
    Quanta, Pegatron obtain orders for new Peloton products
    6h 28min ago
    Apple, other TSMC clients to encounter rising costs
    6h 44min ago
    Largan to set up subsidiary for automotive lens
    6h 45min ago
    Adlink expects revenue to top US$1 billion in 2025
    6h 45min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Worldwide shipments of PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, says IDC
    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    According to a new forecast from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, worldwide shipments of PCs are expected to grow 14.2% to 347 million units in 2021.

    This is down from IDC's May forecast of 18% growth with continued supply chain and logistical challenges cited as the main reasons. The tablet market is also expected to grow in 2021 but at a much slower pace of 3.4%.

    "We continue to believe the PC and tablet markets are supply-constrained and that demand is still there," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "The lengthening of the supply shortages combined with on-going logistical issues are presenting the industry with some big challenges. However, we believe the vast majority of PC demand is non-perishable, especially from the business and education sectors."

    Over the full 2021-2025 forecast period, Traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, are expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% while tablets are expected to decline 1.5%. Despite short-term supply constraints related to panels and ICs, notebook PCs will remain the main driver of future PC growth.

    Personal computing devices played an instrumental role in many consumers' lives over the last 18 months, enabling individuals to work, learn, game, and connect from home despite lockdowns and social distancing. Although COVID-19 cases are resurgent, eventually a level of normalcy will return. Even then, IDC expects personal computing devices to retain a central role in the personal lives of most.

    "How much is this newfound PC centricity worth?" asked Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays at IDC. "In November of 2019, we published our last pre-pandemic forecast, which stretched out to 2023. At that juncture, we projected a total market of 367 million units in 2023. Today, we are expecting over half a billion units of personal computing devices to be shipped that year. So how much is that compute centricity worth? A simplified view would suggest about 135 million units or 37% more than the original market forecast."

    In the latter years of the forecast, consumer spending is expected to rebalance towards travel and leisure – the categories of spending that suffered most during the various states of lockdown – and away from technology. Additionally, the strong quarterly performances over the last year will eventually catch up with the market and drive unreachable comparisons.

    In short, a market slowdown is inevitable. However, even when it does occur, the total available market for personal computing devices will be significantly greater than it would have been if not for the months spent working, learning, gaming, and connecting on these devices during the pandemic.

    Categories
    IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    COVID-19 gaming IDC notebook PC shipments tablet worldwide
    Related stories
    Aug 24
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Aug 10
    Notebook ODMs see constrained shipment growth, but rising revenues in 3Q21
    Aug 8
    Notebook shipments of Taiwan players from 2011-2021
    Aug 6
    Taiwan notebooks – 2Q 2021
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021