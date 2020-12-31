Green energy
Samsung SDI, LG Chem, SK Innovation to offer ternary batteries with high nickel content
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Samsung SDI, LG Chem and SK Innovation (SKI) are likely to introduce ternary batteries with nickel content exceeding 80% beginning 2021, and such batteries will be mainly used in electric vehicles (EVs), according to industry sources.

China-based battery makers originally planned to increase nickel content for EV-use ternary batteries from NCM622 (content ratios of 60%, 20%, 20% respectively for nickel, cobalt, manganese) in 2019 to NCM811 in 2020, but had to delay the plan because cases of spontaneous combustion happening to EV-use ternary batteries in China significantly increased in second-half 2019, the sources said.

But Samsung SDI may begin to supply ternary batteries with nickel content of 88% for EV vendors in 2021, the sources noted. LG Chem has supplied NCM811 ternary batteries used in electric buses and Tesla EVs while SKI will start production of ternary batteries with nickel content of 88-90% in 2021, the sources said.

