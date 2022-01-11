中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    05:05
    light rain
    12°C
    Tech EV + Green Energy

    Automakers adopting lightweight materials

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    New electric cars are using lightweight materials to achieve higher range and power efficiency. Sources at the suppliers said magnesium alloy is replacing some of the heavy metal casts and plastic parts in traditional cars.

    Metallic component suppliers such as Waffer, Ju Teng, and Catcher have long been suppliers of consumeer electronics chassis. As EV requires more lightweight, sturdy, heat-dissipating materials, demand for aluminum-magnesium (Al-Mg) alloy rises.

    Electric cars are equipped with large displays. Compared to traditional cars, car screens are expanding from 2-3 inches to door-to-door or panoramic ones, as seen in Sony and Cadillac's new EV models showcased at CES 2022. With large screens and more control units installed in the car, Al-Mg alloy provides more support and heat dissipation than pressed steel or plastics.

    Suppliers said semi-solid injection, or thixomolding, is one of the best ways to produce auto components with Al-Mg alloys.

    Waffer reportedly has received orders from American and European automakers, and the auto segment accounted for over 80% of total revenue in 2021. Catcher has been mass producing lightweight auto parts as well, mainly for American new energy cars. Ju Teng is looking to get more Japanese or Korean clients.

