China Internet user base near 989 million at year-end 2020
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The number of Internet users in China increased to an estimated 988.99 million at year-end 2020, according to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The number of users rose 9.45% from the end of March 2020, reaching a penetration rate of 70.4%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 985.76 million or 99.67% used handsets for access. During April-December 2020, the weekly average time of using Internet services per user was 26.2 hours.

As of year-end 2020, there were 454.14 million FTTH/O subscribers, accounting for 93.9% of subscribers of fixed-line broadband access to the Internet.

As of the end of 2020, there were 3.45 million mobile apps available in the market and 25.7% of them were mobile games.

There were 389.232 million IPv4 addresses and 57,634 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses as well as 4.43 million websites and 41.978 million domain names registered in China as of year-end 2020.

China had total international Internet bandwidth of 11,511.397Gbps as of year-end 2020, and China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom together accounted for 97.67%.

China Internet users by gender and age, year-end 2020

Category

Item

Percentage

Sex

Male

51.0%

Female

49.0%

Age group

< 10

3.1%

10-19

13.5%

20-29

17.8%

30-39

20.5%

40-49

18.8%

≥ 50

26.3%

Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, April 2021

China Internet access by device, year-end 2020

Category

Type of devices

Percentage

Device*

Desktop

32.8%

Notebook

28.2%

Handset

99.7%

Tablet

22.9%

TV

24.0%

*A user may have more than one choice
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

China: Top Internet services used, April-December 2020

Service

Proportion* of surfers for often using the service

Messaging

99.2%

Video

93.7%

Payment

86.4%

Shopping

79.1%

Search engine

77.8%

News

75.1%

Music

66.6%

Live video streaming

62.4%

Gaming

52.4%

*Based on multiple choices
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

