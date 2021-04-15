China Internet user base near 989 million at year-end 2020

The number of Internet users in China increased to an estimated 988.99 million at year-end 2020, according to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).
The number of users rose 9.45% from the end of March 2020, reaching a penetration rate of 70.4%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 985.76 million or 99.67% used handsets for access. During April-December 2020, the weekly average time of using Internet services per user was 26.2 hours.
As of year-end 2020, there were 454.14 million FTTH/O subscribers, accounting for 93.9% of subscribers of fixed-line broadband access to the Internet.
As of the end of 2020, there were 3.45 million mobile apps available in the market and 25.7% of them were mobile games.
There were 389.232 million IPv4 addresses and 57,634 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses as well as 4.43 million websites and 41.978 million domain names registered in China as of year-end 2020.
China had total international Internet bandwidth of 11,511.397Gbps as of year-end 2020, and China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom together accounted for 97.67%.
China Internet users by gender and age, year-end 2020
Category
Item
Percentage
Sex
Male
51.0%
Female
49.0%
Age group
< 10
3.1%
10-19
13.5%
20-29
17.8%
30-39
20.5%
40-49
18.8%
≥ 50
26.3%
Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, April 2021
China Internet access by device, year-end 2020
Category
Type of devices
Percentage
Device*
Desktop
32.8%
Notebook
28.2%
Handset
99.7%
Tablet
22.9%
TV
24.0%
*A user may have more than one choice
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021
China: Top Internet services used, April-December 2020
Service
Proportion* of surfers for often using the service
Messaging
99.2%
Video
93.7%
Payment
86.4%
Shopping
79.1%
Search engine
77.8%
News
75.1%
Music
66.6%
Live video streaming
62.4%
Gaming
52.4%
*Based on multiple choices
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021