China Internet user base near 989 million at year-end 2020

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The number of Internet users in China increased to an estimated 988.99 million at year-end 2020, according to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The number of users rose 9.45% from the end of March 2020, reaching a penetration rate of 70.4%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 985.76 million or 99.67% used handsets for access. During April-December 2020, the weekly average time of using Internet services per user was 26.2 hours.

As of year-end 2020, there were 454.14 million FTTH/O subscribers, accounting for 93.9% of subscribers of fixed-line broadband access to the Internet.

As of the end of 2020, there were 3.45 million mobile apps available in the market and 25.7% of them were mobile games.

There were 389.232 million IPv4 addresses and 57,634 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses as well as 4.43 million websites and 41.978 million domain names registered in China as of year-end 2020.

China had total international Internet bandwidth of 11,511.397Gbps as of year-end 2020, and China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom together accounted for 97.67%.

China Internet users by gender and age, year-end 2020 Category Item Percentage Sex Male 51.0% Female 49.0% Age group < 10 3.1% 10-19 13.5% 20-29 17.8% 30-39 20.5% 40-49 18.8% ≥ 50 26.3%

Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, April 2021

China Internet access by device, year-end 2020 Category Type of devices Percentage Device* Desktop 32.8% Notebook 28.2% Handset 99.7% Tablet 22.9% TV 24.0%

*A user may have more than one choice

Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

China: Top Internet services used, April-December 2020 Service Proportion* of surfers for often using the service Messaging 99.2% Video 93.7% Payment 86.4% Shopping 79.1% Search engine 77.8% News 75.1% Music 66.6% Live video streaming 62.4% Gaming 52.4%

*Based on multiple choices

Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021