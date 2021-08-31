Taiwan telecom firms urged to accelerate 5G base station construction

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) is asking Far EasTone (FET) and Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) to accelerate the construction of 5G base stations to stimulate user growth.

NCC has recently approved FET's NT$5 billion (US$179 million) investment in APTG that will allow FET to obtain 11.58% of APT's shares and one seat on APT's board of directors.

NCC had approved the two companies' spectrum- and netrworking-sharing project back in March. The two operators are sharing the 3.5GHz band for 5G network and are expected to build another 2,000 base stations in the future. According to NCC vice chairman Wong Po-Tsung, spectrum-sharing could save costs.

Taiwan's 5G commercialization started in July 2020 but there is a lack of incentives for users to convert from 4G services.

NCC is now asking FET and APTG to accelerate the construction of base stations, including those in remote areas to provide a higher coverage of 5G network to users. FET has promised to build an additional 1,500 and APTG 500.