Far EasTone announces plans for 5G metaverse connection

Taiwanese mobile operator Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has announced plans to speed up its development of 5G metaverse connection and explore related applications in the business and consumer markets.

FET recently underwent an internal restructuring and combined its IT department with the digital transformation office that oversees businesses related to big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Peter Hu, who had previously worked at Microsoft for eight years, was assigned as the executive vice president of the new division and will be in charge of the company's 5G metaverse development.

Hu pointed out that creating a virtual environment in which users can feel a real sense of immersion would be the goal for FET's 5G metaverse development team. Besides FET's existing digital twins technology, Hu said the company will integrate AI and cloud computing with remote monitoring and medical care services for the metaverse applications in the business market.

Meanwhile, FET president Ching Chee said a user-friendly experience should be at the heart of the metaverse development. She said making augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices lightweight and strengthening software development will allow users to better enjoy shopping, entertainment, and socializing in the virtual world.