Imagining the world of 6G

While commercial 5G operations may have only just begun and its actual use in the general consumer market may still be limited, the industry is already thinking ahead to 6G.

The International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) is expected to begin formulating its vision for 6G in 2021. Countries including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have also already set out to invest in 6G-related technology and plans.

5G comes with larger bandwidth, lower latency, and wider connection. Little by little it is changing the daily lives and application habits of users. At the same time, it has also crossed over into the application fields of different vertical industries and surrounding personal living environments.

If the development of 4G has driven the mobile network industry and spawned a new generation of applications and Internet-related industries, then 5G may rely on its technical features and focus on innovative applications in vertical industries. This will allow each field to establish its own unique industry ecosystem.

As the time for 6G approaches, we can only wait in anticipation for what changes it will bring to both industry and personal lives.

Will robots and self-driving cars take over the streets?

When thinking about how 6G will change the world, movies such as "The Fifth Element," "I, Robot," and "Real Steel" come to mind. I believe 6G will create a more unrestricted user experience, more efficient transmission capacity, and more unique artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It will also create a need for ultra-reliable information security protection, which will open up unique opportunities for Taiwanese businesses.

In reality, the time needed for the development of 6G from technology standard to deployment is still unknown. Based on past experience, mobile communications systems have been replaced with the next generation every 10 years. Furthermore, the time between drawing up standards and commercial deployment continues to get shorter.

At this rate, the 6G standard could enter its commercial testing period by 2028 and enter official mass commercial use by 2030.

When 4G first began rolling out, mobile phones could only offer basic Internet connectivity, which made the execution of many applications difficult. However, over the last two years, many of the originally conceived and planned applications have gradually been realized as technology has evolved and network infrastructure has improved.

In 2013, Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) made a film depicting various application fields. Elements of the film have already been realized today. It was during this period that I realized the market is driven by apps, but we cannot expect apps to just appear themselves.

Apps require companies to integrate the specialties of different industries and work together to develop and produce.

The construction of the 5G environment allows new applications to be carried out on the 5G platform. In the future, 6G will do the same.

Whether or not the future will look like the movies with robot-filled streets is still uncertain.

Various types of robot technology currently exist, and many service robots and companion robots are already in production. So it seems possible that the future could look like the movies. Additionally, as the overall network infrastructure becomes increasingly complete, the development of related technologies and application services will accelerate.

AI robots, self-driving vehicles, even self-driving flying vehicles are all possible. New developments in smart homes, smart offices, smart medical institutions, and smart manufacturing will also continue.

We are already seeing plant factories emerge. Better organic food can be produced for human consumption through controlled environments, whether it is from standard farmland or the use of factories to manage the production of organic crops. Personal health trends have also popularized wearable devices. This is all happening under the environment established by the new network infrastructure.

Earlier discussions of smart medical devices touched upon the effect of delay during surgery. A 1-second reaction delay between smart surgical devices and the operating table would be unacceptable. Now, with 5G, the delay time is barely 0.1 milliseconds. So, imagine how 6G could change the way we do things.

Imagining the unimaginable with 6G

When we think about the move from 4G to 5G, and all the changes to terminal equipment, it is still mobile phones, cars, televisions, and tablets that everyone thinks about. However, 6G could bring about new terminals beyond our imagination.

When 4G first came out, who would have thought there would be 5G application opportunities in clothing? And many health-related applications have been made possible with 5G.

Computer terminals of the future may no longer be limited to physical terminals but could become virtual. Operations could become connected to the natural behaviors of an individual's daily life or even connected to the user's Internet habits.

Users still cannot control their Internet speed in the 5G era and must rely on the number and distribution of base stations. With 6G it may be possible for transmission rate and bandwidth to be determined by individual requirements.

The 4G environment still relies on cloud computing and cloud platforms. Although mobile phones are called smartphones, most computing is still performed on the cloud, and then relayed back to the phone.

The 5G environment is about edge computing since different environments have different terminals and equipment that require a significant amount of computing power. Applications with a high demand for low latency, such as manufacturing and vehicle-to-everything, require edge computing. However, what impact 6G will have on this is unknown.

Ultimately, like AI, there may be a need for computing capabilities across every facet of daily life in the future, according to industry observers.

In the future, AI will not just be in the cloud. It will be distributed among various edge infrastructures.

Similar to consumer behavior analysis, which has become popular in recent years, there may be a need for more personalized analysis in the future. Therefore, in the future, all terminal equipment may have computing power and AI capabilities.

Currently, computing and network technologies are considered two different fields but could become integrated under 6G.

Outside of application, there is a demand for security. As we enter into 5G, safeguarding information security is more important than ever. Although the Internet of Everything can be attained in a broad sense under 5G, it is believed there will be a larger number of connected terminals and demand in the 6G environment. This will make the need for more robust security even more critical.

During the age of digitization, new technology and new applications are constantly popping up, and with them new opportunities. But these opportunities are different from those of the past.

Professionals of the past could be focused on one specialty because each field was simple and straightforward. But times have changed and technologies have fused together. Future demands will require cross-industry skills. Not only will professionals have to understand core functionalities, but also understand the environment.

Applications and technologies that can only be used in a single field will be easily eliminated by AI and the market. While this still might not be the case under 5G, it is highly possible under 6G.

(Editor's note: Lu Fang-ming is chairman of Asia Pacific Telecom (APT). He joined Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) in 2002, where he was responsible for the F/G Subgroup focused on cloud, telecommunications, and network industries. He also served as the company's executive vice president. In 2014, he became chairman of APT.)