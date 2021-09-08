Sporton, BTL record new revenue highs

The rise of the global touchless economy has created new opportunities for 5G applications. Now no longer limited to mobile phones, new types of 5G data link endpoint devices are being developed.

5G has expanded from the sub-6GHz frequency band of Frequency Range 1 (FR1) to the millimeter wave (mmWave) range of Frequency Range 2 (FR2). Applications for the mmWave range have led to many new ICT products from companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics.

This wide range of requirements continues to drive business for testing, certification and analysis labs such as Sporton International and BTL, which have seen their business operations take off. Both companies expect to see an annual growth of over 20% this year.

Sporton has a positive outlook for the demand of new 5G data link endpoint device testing services. The company posted consolidated revenue for August of NT$405 million (US$14.6 million) for a 32.81% growth on year. Accumulated revenue from January to August reached nearly NT$2.81 billion for an on-year increase of 24%. Both monthly and accumulated revenues set new company records.

In addition to 5G New Radio (5G NR) mobile phones and Wi-Fi 6E network communications products, each industry is gradually developing brand new application markets for 5G endpoint devices in their respective fields, according to companies in Sporton's ecosystem.

5G endpoint products are no longer restricted to the mobile phone industry. Every industry is upgrading and undergoing a digital transformation, seizing the opportunity brought on by the testing demands for the new wave of 5G data link endpoint devices.

BTL posted a new consolidated revenue record for January to August of NT$529 million for a 23.2% increase on year.

Laboratory companies emphasized that the upgrade of wireless communication technology like 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6/6E requires regulatory research, equipment procurement, personnel investment, and resource acquisition before deployment. They must establish a foundation and obtain client approval before they are able to seize the opportunity.

5G NR testing accounts for about 10% of BTL's revenue, mainly focused on FR1. The penetration rate for the FR1 technology standard continues to increase. In addition, the frequency bands in FR2 have introduced even more applications. The overall revenue for 5G NR testing will continue to grow.

BTL's performance in both Taiwan and China has grown simultaneously, driven by the mobile phone, notebook (NB), industrial PC (IPC), and networking communities.

The testing and certification industry use model specifications as the basis of certification fees and pays close attention to the research and development of new products. It is less affected by the number of sales in the endpoint market. Certification orders are expected to continue to significantly increase.

BTL has already increased its manpower for night shift testing services and operates 24 hours a day to fulfill client certification requests. The company also plans to expand its laboratory and increase its certification production capacity.

Based on current visibility, BTL estimates that there is a very high probability of setting yet another revenue record in the fourth quarter of 2021.