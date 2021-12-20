Advantech develops smart fleet management solutions

Advantech has used AI+IoV (Internet of vehicle) technology to develop a cloud computing-based smart fleet management solution for use in buses and logistics trucks.

The solution includes safety systems for forward collision warning, driver monitoring, 180-degree blind spot detection and others. Advantech said it focuses marketing of the solution on overseas markets for the time being.

Advantech has also cooperated with SkyEyes GPS Technology to provide a cold chain management solution for Carrefour for its hypermarkets in southern Taiwan. Advantech provides LoRa sensors and IoT devices to be integrated with SkyEyes technology.

The solution can reach uninterrupted monitoring of a temperature-controlled supply chain, with data collected for cloud computing-based analysis.