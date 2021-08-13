中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 14, 2021
    Foxconn expects EV to bring in revenues by 2023
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    EMS provider Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) expects its electric vehicle (EV) business to generate revenues substantially in 2023 when production at its EV factories in the US and Thailand kicks off.

    Foxconn chairman Young-way Liu, at an investors meeting on August 12, talked about the company's collaboration with Netherland-based Stellantis, Thailand-based PTT, as well as Taiwan-based Gogoro and the San-Ti Group for EV development.

    The company is also cooperating with Gigasolar and SES to develop EV batteries and has established a fund for the new energy car industry with Taiwan's CTBC holding. It also has established a joint venture in Taiwan with Japan's Nidec for developing key technologies over its electric motors.

    Liu pointed out that the company will focus on strengthening its sales channels and will push for more communication with regional partners. The company is also eyeing to strengthen the development of critical components and related software.

    Electric buses made by Foxconn are expected to hit the road in Taiwan in 2022, but the overall EV business is unlikely to begin to contribute meaningful revenues until 2023.

    Liu expects the global penetration rate of EVs to be around 20% by 2025, an equivalent to a market scale of US$600 billion. Foxconn's goal of achieving a 5% worldwide share in the EV industry and a 40% in-house production rate is also expected to be achieved thanks to the company's development in EV's electric and smart systems.

    Starting 2023, Foxconn's capacity in the US will produce around 150,000 EVs a year for Fisker, with the production volumes set to rise every year to reach up to 300,000-500,000 units a year. The capacity in Thailand will mainly focus on making the whole EV, critical components and platforms. Initially, the Thailand capacity will be able to roll out 150,000-200,000 EVs a year.

    Foxconn is still evaluating where in the US to set up its new capacity, while the company is also considering establishing a factory in Europe and is currently in talks with partners there.

    For semiconductor investments, Foxconn has two wafer fabs - Sharp's 8-inch facility and a 6-inch plant to be acquired from Macronix - and has invested in Malaysia-based DNeX to become board members of DNeX and subsidiary SilTerra.

    Foxconn has signed a long-term contract with SilTerra and is having discussions with SilTerra about engineering and businesses partnerships.

    Foxconn's semiconductor joint venture Xsemi with Yageo will also provide solutions targeting analog and power IC products to Foxconn's EV and EMS clients, in addition to its existing businesses.

