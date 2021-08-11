HY Electronic supplies rectifier diodes for EV charging

Diode maker HY Electronic (Cayman) has become a supplier of rectifier diodes used in ICCB (in-cable control box) of power charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs), according to the company.

HY Electronic has been keen to expand its products, including Schottky and recovery rectifier diodes and bridge rectifiers, to the automotive sector.

HY Electronic has protection devices including transient voltage suppressor diodes and Zener diodes used in consumer electronics, networking/communication equipment and gaming devices.

HY Electronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$185.4 million (US$6.6 million) for July, growing 0.48% on month and 35.63% on year, and those of NT$1.316 billion for January-July hiked 58.68% on year.