Qisda to expand investment in Sysage

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Qisda will expand its investment in Sysage Technology, an ICT solution provider, through purchasing up to 38 million stocks of the latter, an equivalent to a stake of 20.17%, at NT$45 (US$1.56) per share on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), according to Qisda.

Qisda, in view of business opportunities from small- and medium-size enterprises' digital transformation, acquired a 35% stake in Sysage in 2019 for partnership to help Qisda integrate cloud computing, AI, IoT and big data analytics to enhance smart solutions applied to retail operation, health/medical care, manufacturing, education, business administration and energy management.

The coronavirus pandemic has sped up demand for digital transformation and the additional stake investment is intended to further combine Qisda's resources with Sysage's in a bid to enhance integration of IT with CT (communication technology) and OT (operational technology), Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen said.

According to IDC, global total of enterprises' spending on hardware/software and services for digital transformation keeps increasing at an annual compound growth rate of 16.7% during 2017-2022.

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen

