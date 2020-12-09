IT + CE
Qisda to expand investment in Sysage
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Qisda will expand its investment in Sysage Technology, an ICT solution provider, through purchasing up to 38 million stocks of the latter, an equivalent to a stake of 20.17%, at NT$45 (US$1.56) per share on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), according to Qisda.

Qisda, in view of business opportunities from small- and medium-size enterprises' digital transformation, acquired a 35% stake in Sysage in 2019 for partnership to help Qisda integrate cloud computing, AI, IoT and big data analytics to enhance smart solutions applied to retail operation, health/medical care, manufacturing, education, business administration and energy management.

The coronavirus pandemic has sped up demand for digital transformation and the additional stake investment is intended to further combine Qisda's resources with Sysage's in a bid to enhance integration of IT with CT (communication technology) and OT (operational technology), Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen said.

According to IDC, global total of enterprises' spending on hardware/software and services for digital transformation keeps increasing at an annual compound growth rate of 16.7% during 2017-2022.

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.