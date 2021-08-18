Growing demand for smart metering and asset tracking: Q&A with UnaBiz Taiwan managing director Carter Ho

The demand for smart metering and asset tracking solutions is growing. Many countries are adopting many smart techs, especially IoT solutions, to optimize energy consumption and to well manage buildings and facilities. In light of these trends, IoT startup UnaBiz, based in Taiwan and Singapore, developed IoT solutions on smart water/power/gas meters as well as smart tracking of assets and people, for smart management in buildings and industrial/commercial facilities, according to the company's Taiwan managing director Carter Ho at a Digitimes interview.

Q: UnaBiz reached break-even operation in the first half of 2020 and has successfully tapped into Japan market, what is UnaBiz's insight about Japan and Singapore markets? What is UnaBiz's viewpoint about the trend of the application of IoT solutions?

A: UnaBiz started business operation in Taiwan and Singapore in July 2016 and this was because UnaBiz hoped to capitalize on Taiwan's strong electronics manufacturing capability to produce hardware solutions, while Singapore is regarded as Asia's high-tech showroom and thus business operation there could publicize UnaBiz in other Asian countries and the rest of the world.

UnaBiz formed an R&D team and an international marketing one to undertake PoC (proof of concept) in 2016-2018 and consequently sold products to 28 countries in 2018-2019. After successful PoC, the next step was to seek target markets with mature demand for products in large volumes and high levels of digital transformation. Japan, being the largest IoT market in Asia, became the first target market for UnaBiz to enter.

However, the Japan market is typically difficult for foreign businesses to enter. Fortunately, KDDI invested in UnaBiz in series A funding round and has helped UnaBiz tap into the Japan market.

Based on UnaBiz's observation, smart water/power/gas meters, tracking of assets, as well as smart management for buildings/facilities, are three areas for application of IoT solutions with fast growth.

The Asia Pacific market of smart power meters will keep growing at an annual rate of 9.0% during 2021-2027, with the total market value for the period forecast at US$94.88 billion. The combined value for asset tracking markets in Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 13.82% during 2019-2028. The global market value for smart management for facilities will increase from US$1,249.45 billion in 2021 to US$1,759.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%.

UnaBiz has focused its business operation on three areas. In particular, the recent shortage of containers and logistics congestion at harbors have resulted in much-increased demand for tracking of assets, while demand for smart management for buildings has significantly increased in Japan and Singapore.

Q: How does UnaBiz cope with a global short supply of ICs and components?

A: UnaBiz has been aware of such a shortage since the second quarter of 2020, with some suppliers prolonging the lead time for deliveries to more than 30 weeks or even 40 or 50 weeks. In response, UnaBiz has sought ICs and components in spot markets for the short-term solutions to supply problems and, for long-term solutions, has strategically procured ICs and components in advance if orders are estimated to be landed at probabilities of 60-70%.

UnaBiz develops, designs hardware products, and outsources production to partners. In 2020, overseas factories temporarily stopped production due to lockdowns arising from the pandemic. UnaBiz made efforts to maintain production at OEMs' other factories in other places not under lockdown.

When containers are not available, UnaBiz continues production despite increases in inventory. Upon availability of containers, UnaBiz ships as many products as possible to minimize the backlog of shipments. More important, UnaBiz always keeps in touch with clients, letting them know what is happening once problems arise.

By virtue of digitizing all business processes, UnaBiz has made business operations flexible and quickly responsive.

Q: Has the short supply of ICs, components, labor, and containers impacted UnaBiz's operation?

A: Due to such a shortage, UnaBiz was unable to reach operational targets in 2020. However, operation in 2021 is likely to improve from 2020.

Q: Has UnaBiz helped deploy smart water/power/gas meters in cities in Asia? Will UnaBiz keep using Sigfox only despite 5G-based fast transfers of data and availability of other wireless communication standards, such as Open RAN (radio access network)?

A: UnaBiz in 2019 decided to focus on smart water/power/gas meters due to several reasons. Since there are about 50 million households in Japan and 8-10 million in Taiwan. In such markets, once UnaBiz entered could bring stable sales revenues for 8-10 years, for the legal service life is eight years for water meters and 10 years for gas meters. UnaBiz was competitive enough in price so is expected to gain large market shares.

In advanced countries, smart water/power/gas meters have penetrated around 30% of households. But in some cities, especially in Asia, the deployment of such smart meters is just beginning. UnaBiz has been engaged in the deployment of smart gas meters and is poised to deploy smart water meters in Japan. In Taiwan, UnaBiz has cooperated with the Taipei City Government to deploy smart water meters from which nearly 100% of data are transferred to management centers. The company's smart meters have achieved the highest efficiency among all the suppliers.

UnaBiz's adoption of Sigfox is simply because Sigfox incurs the lowest total cost and this is very important for the large-scale deployment of smart meters. Based on UnaBiz's observation, 99% of startup projects have finally aborted purely because cost problems have not been solved. UnaBiz believes in the principle "less (in function) is more (in value)".

However, UnaBiz would not preclude the adoption of other wireless communication standards and will evaluate feasibility according to the clients' demand. UnaBiz CEO is talking with LoRa in Europe for strategic cooperation. In Japan, UnaBiz began to use an LTM (long-term evolution) cellular technology supported by local mobile telecom carriers in 2020. But UnaBiz will not consider 5G, for the standard is too costly, and more suitable for use in AR, VR, autonomous driving, IoV (Internet of vehicle), and precision manufacturing.

Q: What are UnaBiz's operational goals and subsequent development plans for the next 5-10 years after the completion of Series B funding?

A: The US$20 million raised in Series B funding round will be used to increase investment in Taiwan to enhance R&D capability, such as in data encryption technology and application for patents as well as in the areas UnaBiz has focused on, and to recruit industry experts. In addition, UnaBiz will continue its expansion to the international market. UnaBiz has set up offices in Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan and will soon set up an office in France, the first one in Europe. In the future, UnaBiz will keep tapping into the markets in Southeast Asia and even Latin America.

Development plans for the next 5-10 years will be focused on the capability to provide turnkey digital solutions consisting of initial planning, installation of hardware, data platforms, storage and analysis, and interpretation of data. UnaBiz aims to become a DAAS (data as a service) operator 10 years after.

Taiwan managing director Carter Ho for UnaBiz

Photo: Company