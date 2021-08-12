中文網
    Tech Displays + Photonics
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Tony Huang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan's large-size TFT LCD panel shipments are forecast to grow only 3.2% sequentially in the third quarter, followed by a slight drop in the fourth, according to Digitimes Research.

    In the second quarter, Taiwan's large-size (9-inch and above) TFT LCD panel shipments declined 0.4% on quarter due to shortage of key parts such as driver ICs. Given the persistent shortage of materials, Taiwanese panel suppliers strategically prioritized shipments of high-priced and large-sized panels.

    Although shipments declined, profits grew as unit price of panels rose. AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux reported record-high quarterly profits in the second quarter of this year.

    AUO became the world's second-largest notebook panel supplier in the second quarter, and possibly will remain so in the third quarter, following capacity increases for LTPS TFT LCD used in high-end notebooks.

    As Chinese and Japanese panel suppliers continued to raise capacities for 8.5G, 10.5G and 11G panels and Chinese suppliers continued to increase shipments of panels for surveillance cameras and notebooks, Taiwanese suppliers' shipments of those panels are going to see an annual decrease in the second half of 2021.

    Innolux and Hannstar Display, however, will continue to raise capacities and shipments of larger panels for tablets in the second half of the year. Taiwanese suppliers are expected to report annual growths in shipments of panels for other applications as well in the second half of 2021 as demand for commercial display, industrial control and large car panels grows.

