中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 5, 2021
    11:36
    light rain with thunder
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Lens maker Calin sees strong demand, but expresses concerns about COVID impacts
    1min ago
    Views from Taiwan (8): MediaTek becomes largest supplier of handset APs to Samsung
    15min ago
    India handset vendors still keen on 2G phones
    1h 49min ago
    Innolux to sign long-term supply contract for 10.5G panels from China
    2h 6min ago
    Growth expected for nearly all IC products in 2021
    2h 36min ago
    Nan Ya PCB expects sequential revenue gains in 2H21
    2h 38min ago
    Adata, Apacer post handsome profits in 1H21
    Aug 4, 22:30
    Nuvoton sees merger with PSCS start paying off
    Aug 4, 22:22
    LCD panel makers continue to see impact of chip shortage
    Aug 4, 21:44
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    Aug 4, 21:34
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Aug 4, 21:28
    TSMC to land sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm, Nvidia
    Aug 4, 21:14
    Pegatron upbeat about 2H21
    Aug 4, 21:14
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Supply of LED driver ICs 20-30% short of demand, says Macroblock
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Along with increasing demand for fine-pitch LED displays and lighting products, global supply of LED driver ICs has been 20-30% short of demand, according to Taiwan-based LED driver IC design house Macroblock.

    Besides the shortage, cost for materials and components has been rising, industry sources said. Due to hikes in the cost and short supply, Macroblock aised quotes for its LED driver ICs in the second quarter of 2021.

    Recent prices 30-40% for metal materials, 10-20% for PCBs, 10-30% for LED driver ICs, and 15-20% for LED chips, the sources indicated.

    According to market survey firm hangjianet.com, the general cost structure for a large-size LED display with a pitch of 1.0mm is: 50% for LED chips and devices; 10% for driver ICs; 10% for PCBs; 25% for engineering and labor; and 5% for others. When the pitch increases, the cost percentage for chips and devices will decrease and that for driver ICs will increase, the firm said.

    While prices for LED driver ICs continually rose in first-half 2021, China-based design houses including Shenzhen Fine Made Electronics, Shenzhen Sunmoon Microelectronics, Chipone Technology (Beijing) and Shenzhen Developer Microelectronics plan to further hike their quotes by about 20% in the third quarter of the year, the industry sources noted.

    In view of persistent shortage of LED driver ICs, many design houses have demanded security deposits for orders placed, the sources said, adding some LED driver IC design houses are likely to ask for six-month advance payments. The shortage of LED driver ICs is expected to remain at least until 2022, the sources said.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display components IC design, distribution LED
    Tags
    demand
    Related stories
    Jul 14
    Macroblock begins to ship driver ICs for miniLED backlighting
    Jun 16
    Macroblock to kick off volume shipments for miniLED-backlight solutions in 2H21
    Jun 10
    Macroblock's mini-LED backlight driver ICs raise display performance of LCD
    Apr 23
    Macroblock launches miniLED backlighting driver ICs
    Jan 20
    Macroblock to focus on fine-pitch mini LED display modules for indoor exhibition
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global notebook shipments to see slight growth in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement