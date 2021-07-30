HTC sees loss narrow with gross margin growth in 2Q21

With its Vive business and ecosystem continuing to expand, HTC saw its net losses narrow further in the second quarter of 2021 with a higher gross margin.

HTC reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.35 billion (US$47.83 million) for the second quarter with operating profit margin rising to 29.9% from the first quarter's 29%.

With sales of VR products continue rising, releases of new smartphones and pushing of new businesses such as AI and Open RAN solutions, HTC's revenues in the second half are expected to turn strong. But whether the company's operation can turn profitable will still mainly depend on demand for its handsets and VR hardware, some market observer noted.

HTC has recently released two VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) - the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 - that support 5K resolution and standalone configuration. The company has also been expanding its VR ecosystem, releasing new VR solutions to satisfy the enterprise segment.

For the B2B2C segment, HTC has also partnered with Japan-based Bandai Namco Picture to combine its VR technologies with Japanese anime, manga and games. It will also offer services to establish private 5G network, combining 5G with VR technologies, in southern Taiwan

HTC also works with Taiwan-based Business Next Media to establish an online VR exhibition room via its strategic partner EventX.