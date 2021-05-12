HTC unveils two VR headsets

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has unveiled two new VR headsets, one for the business segment and the other for the consumer market, at a two-day event, dubbed Vivecon 2021, held virtually from May 12-13.

One of the new devices is a standalone enterprise-use Vive Focus 3 Business Edition, while the other is the Vive Pro 2, a high-end PC VR headset.

Both models support 5K display resolution and 120-degree wide-viewing angle and will be available starting in mid second-quarter 2021.

The Vive Focus 3 also features a dual-lens design that enables multiple business applications. The company plans to add hand recognition and other technologies to the business model in the future.

HTC has also unveiled its new Vive Business platform, which offers integrated VR hardware, software and application support targeting the enterprise segment.

HTC is moving its VR business to focus on the business sector, given that the output value of the global B2B VR market has outpaced that of the B2C market to become the mainstream in 2021, according to CY Huang, president of HTC Asia.

HTC is cooperating with a number of companies, including Toyota, Dassault Systemes, Intel, NASA, KLM, among others, to utilize VR headsets and related technologies for educational training, trade exhibition, store design and other applications.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021