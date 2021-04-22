HTC to venture into Open RAN market

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC plans to venture into the Open RAN market in cooperation with strategic partners, optimizing its expertise related to 5G private networks, communications protocols and edge computing, according to Raymond Pao, vice president of enterprise solutions.

HTC has started developing 5G standalone (SA) networks, related software and edge computing technologies for two years and has achieved significant results, Pao said.

The company has demonstrated terminal-end VR applications through in-house developed 5G hubs, Pao noted.

In addition to software for the Open RAN architecture, HTC is also developing solutions that will help enterprises tap the integrated 5G application market, Pao said.

By optimizing HTC's expertise related to Open RAN software development, coupled with the manufacturing capacity of Taiwan's ICT makers, HTC can provide clients with highly customized and flexible Open RAN solutions, Pao stated.

Having set up a designated 5G private network in the Asia New Bay Area in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, HTC is in talks with 3-4 clients aiming at helping them construct their respective 5G private networks, Pao revealed.

It will also tap the markets in the US and Japan with telecom partners, Pao added.