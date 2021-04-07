HTC to launch new 5G phones, AR/VR devices in 2Q21

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC plans to launch new 5G smartphone models, AR/VR hardware products and related solutions in the second quarter of 2021 to stimulate sales, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, HTC has lowered the price for its first 5G model, the HTC U20 5G, to around NT$14,000 (US$490) - a level that will enable competition against comparable models from rival brands, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

In addition to focusing on the domestic market in Taiwan, the company has also been keen on promoting its smartphones in Europe and the Middle East in cooperation with local telecom operators, said the sources.

HTC is also expanding the portfolios of commercial AR/VR solutions, including integrated hardware-software ones, catering to the needs for remote communications, work and study activities, with new devices and solutions to be ready in the second quarter, said the sources.

HTC posted revenues of NT$455 million for March, up 99.7% sequentially and 5.2% on year. For the first quarter of 2021, revenues totaled NT$1.175 billion, decreasing 11.63% from a year earlier.