Global silicon wafer shipments slip in 3Q20, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments contracted 0.5% to 3.135 billion square inches in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter, but registered a 6.9% increase from the 2.93 billion square inches shipped during the same period a year ago, according to SEMI.

"After a strong rebound in the first half of 2020, global silicon wafer shipments in the third quarter were flat to the previous quarter," said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and VP of product development and applications engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America.

SEMI forecast that silicon wafer shipments will increase 2.4% on year in 2020 after falling 6.9% in 2019, with growth continuing in 2021 and 2022. Shipments will reach a record high of 13.22 billion square inches in 2022.