Silicon wafer shipments edge higher in 1Q21 to set new record, SEMI reports
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 4% sequentially to a record high of 3.337 billion square inches in the first quarter of 2021, according to SEMI.

Shipments for the first quarter represented a 14% surge from the 2.92 billion square inches logged during the same period in 2020, and topped the previous historical high set in the third quarter of 2018, SEMI indicated.

"Logic and foundry continue to drive strong demand for silicon wafers," said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and VP of product development and applications engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. "The memory market recovery further bolstered shipment growth in the first quarter of 2021."

