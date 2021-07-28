中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jul 29, 2021
    02:22
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China
    4h 6min ago
    Small- to mid-size TV panel prices to see larger drops in August
    4h 20min ago
    Backend houses gearing up shipments for new iPhones
    4h 33min ago
    LandMark obtains considerable orders for VR headsets
    4h 43min ago
    Unimicron sees ABF substrate capacity fully booked
    5h 6min ago
    CHPT expects revenue increases through 4Q21
    5h 17min ago
    China MOSFET suppliers to raise prices in 4Q21
    5h 37min ago
    DRAM, NAND flash contract prices grow modestly in 3Q21
    7h 38min ago
    Taiwan LCD TV shipments to continue growth in 3Q21
    7h 43min ago
    UMC expects another quarter of record sales with higher gross margin
    7h 43min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Coretronic steps into assembling OLED panels for notebooks
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    LED backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic began to assemble OLED panels for notebooks in small volumes in July 2021 and will start volume production in the following month, according to the company at a July 27 investor conference.

    Coretronic has set up two production lines with monthly capacity of 300,000 OLED panels, the company said.

    Coretronic will start constructing its second factory in Vietnam at the end of 2021, with initial production of TV LCD modules and related components at the site to kick off in the first half of 2023 at the earliest, Coretrtonic indicated.

    Coretronic has upward adjusted the capex budget for 2021 from NT$1.9 billion (US$68.0 million) originally to NT$2.1 billion mainly for the construction of the second factory in Vietnam. The company will invest another NT$2 billion in 2022 for the facility.

    Coretronic shipped 14.06 million LED BLUs and LCD displays used for special purposes in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 12% on quarter and 15% on year, with revenues in the quarter hitting NT$5.829 billion, up 14% on quarter and 3% on year. Of the shipped LED BLUs, 50% were used in notebooks, 20% in LCD TVs, 21% in LCD monitors, 4% in tablets and 6% in other devices.

    Coretronic, in the second quarter, also shipped 217,000 projectors and other visual solution devices for revenues of NT$3.113 billion, with the shipments rising 10% on quarter and 12% on year and the revenues growing 7% sequentially and 11% on year.

    Coretronic shipped 26.58 million LED BLUs and special-purpose displays for revenues of NT$10.943 billion in the first half of 2021, rising 29% and 10% on year, respectively. In the same period, the company shipped 413,000 projectors and other visual solution devices for revenues of NT$6.020 billion, increasing 14% and 23% on year, respectively.

    In view of strong demand for LCD TVs, digital signage displays and notebooks, Coretronic expects LED BLU shipments in the third quarter of 2021 to increase about 10% on quarter and to grow about 20% on year for whole-year 2021.

    For projectors and other visual solution devices, shipments in the third quarter are expected to increase about 10% sequentially and those in the whole year to rise 10-20% on year.

    Coretronic: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    11,650

    16.23%

    9.54%

    21,673

    14.04%

    Gross margin

    18.43%

    1.90pp

    (0.07pp)

    17.56%

    0.24pp

    Operating profit

    386

    394.87%

    20.63%

    464

    256.92%

    Net profit

    548

    41.97%

    (0.72%)

    935

    67.86%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.40

    2.32

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

    Categories
    Display components Display system Displays
    Tags
    backlight BLU capacity Coretronic EPS LCD notebook OLED revenues shipments
    Companies
    Coretronic
    Related stories
    Jul 7
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Jun 15
    Coretronic Intelligent Robotics delivers a variety of commercial drones and AMR solutions
    Jun 10
    Coretronic expects significant shipment growth in June
    May 11
    Coretronic eyeing 60% surge in image product shipments in May
    Apr 28
    BLU maker Coretronic gearing up for capacity expansion
    Apr 13
    Coretronic BLU shipments to be affected by component shortages in April
    Apr 9
    Coretronic Corporation deploys fully autonomous AI solutions to seize opportunities in 5G smart applications
    Related topic
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    O-RAN in uncertain future
    Taiwan suppliers competitive in components, sub-systems in global EV supply chains
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research