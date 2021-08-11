Coretronic July revenues down on month

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.020 billion (US$144 million) for July, dipping 3.68% on month but rising 8.40% on year, and those of NT$25.693 billion for January-July grew 13.12% on year.

The July consolidated revenues mainly consisted of NT$2.113 billion (52.56%) from LED backlight units (BLUs) and speical-purpose LCD displays; and NT$1.151 billion (28.63%) from projectors and other visual solutions.

Coretronic shipped 5.018 million LED BLUs and LCD displays in July, increasing 2% on month and 27% on year. In terms of application of LED BLUs, 20.8% of the corresponding July revenues came from large-size LCD TVs and public information displays; 22.3% from LCD monitors; 53.6% from notebooks; and 3.3% from tablets. During January-July, Coretronic shipped 31.59 million units for revenues of NT$13.056 billion, respectively rising 29% and 9% on year.

Coretronic in July shipped 64,000 projectors and other visual solutions, down 39% on month but up 38% on year. January-July shipments of 478,000 units grew 16% on year, while the corresponding sales revenues of NT$7.171 billion rose 26%.

Demand will remain strong in August, but components and materials shortages as well as shortage of containers are likely to impact shipments in the month, Coretronic indicated.