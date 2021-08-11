中文網
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Coretronic July revenues down on month
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.020 billion (US$144 million) for July, dipping 3.68% on month but rising 8.40% on year, and those of NT$25.693 billion for January-July grew 13.12% on year.

    The July consolidated revenues mainly consisted of NT$2.113 billion (52.56%) from LED backlight units (BLUs) and speical-purpose LCD displays; and NT$1.151 billion (28.63%) from projectors and other visual solutions.

    Coretronic shipped 5.018 million LED BLUs and LCD displays in July, increasing 2% on month and 27% on year. In terms of application of LED BLUs, 20.8% of the corresponding July revenues came from large-size LCD TVs and public information displays; 22.3% from LCD monitors; 53.6% from notebooks; and 3.3% from tablets. During January-July, Coretronic shipped 31.59 million units for revenues of NT$13.056 billion, respectively rising 29% and 9% on year.

    Coretronic in July shipped 64,000 projectors and other visual solutions, down 39% on month but up 38% on year. January-July shipments of 478,000 units grew 16% on year, while the corresponding sales revenues of NT$7.171 billion rose 26%.

    Demand will remain strong in August, but components and materials shortages as well as shortage of containers are likely to impact shipments in the month, Coretronic indicated.

    Categories
    Display components Display system Displays LED
    Tags
    Coretronic revenues
    Companies
    Coretronic
