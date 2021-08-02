中文網
    Coretronic to see shipments to commercial notebook segment grow in 2H21
    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based Coretronic, dedicated to LCD backlight solutions and digital projectors, has projected its shipments for TV and commercial-use notebook applications to grow significantly in the third quarter of 2021 and those for education-use Chromebooks will stay flat.

    At its recent shareholders meeting, Coretronic has said order momentum for TV applications is estimated to grow 30% sequentially in the third quarter, and its shipments for the segment may surge 10% on quarter. But it also stressed that the supply condition of open cells panels, as well as shipping containers will determine its actual shipments for the quarter.

    Coretronic continued that notable demand momentum for commercial notebooks will pick up substantially starting August, reasoning that many enterprises are moving to purchase more business-use notebooks as they are returning to work in office following gradual lockdown removals.

    The company expected shipments for its two major product lines - display solutions and energy-saving solutions - to grow 10-20% on year in 2021. In particular, energy-saving solutions for TV, PID controller and notebook applications will rise at least 20% on year.

    Coretronic said it will continue to enhance developing energy-saving light guide plates, light guide lenses and special optical control films to tap deeper into the markets for automotive, industrial control, healthcare, gaming, smart home and commercial display applications.

    In terms of displays solutions, the company will focus more on developing 4K smart projectors, engineering projectors and large-size public display systems, which are all set to see demand expand steadily.

