    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Coretronic November revenues hit 48-month high

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.093 billion (US$183 million) for November, the highest monthly level since December 2017 with growths of 7.72% on month and 34.77% on year, and those of NT$44.539 billion for January-November, increasing 15.53% on year.

    Coretronic shipped 5.744 million LED backlight units (BLUs) in November, decreasing 5% on month but increasing 34% on year, with the shipments generating sales of NT$2.981 billion, up 8% on month and 66% on year. In terms of applications, TVs and PIDs (public information displays) accounted for 32.1% of the sales, notebooks 47.7%, LCD monitors 13.9% and tablets 2.8%.

    During January-November, Coretronic shipped 55.03 million LED BLUs for sales of NT$24.152 billion, growing 33% and 19% on year, respectively.

    Coretronic shipped 96,000 projectors and visual solution devices in November, hiking 51% on month and 75% on year. The shipments generated sales of NT$1.268 billion, increasing 33% on month and 43% on year.

    January-November shipments for the projector and visual solution product line totaled 783,000 units and generated NT$11.587 billion in sales, rising 15% and 20%, respectively on year.

    Coretronic expects December shipments to stay flat sequentially for the LED BLUs business and slightly drop on month for projectors and visual solution devices.

    Categories
    Display components Displays + photonics IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Coretronic HIT revenues
    Companies
    Coretronic
