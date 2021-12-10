Coretronic November revenues hit 48-month high

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.093 billion (US$183 million) for November, the highest monthly level since December 2017 with growths of 7.72% on month and 34.77% on year, and those of NT$44.539 billion for January-November, increasing 15.53% on year.

Coretronic shipped 5.744 million LED backlight units (BLUs) in November, decreasing 5% on month but increasing 34% on year, with the shipments generating sales of NT$2.981 billion, up 8% on month and 66% on year. In terms of applications, TVs and PIDs (public information displays) accounted for 32.1% of the sales, notebooks 47.7%, LCD monitors 13.9% and tablets 2.8%.

During January-November, Coretronic shipped 55.03 million LED BLUs for sales of NT$24.152 billion, growing 33% and 19% on year, respectively.

Coretronic shipped 96,000 projectors and visual solution devices in November, hiking 51% on month and 75% on year. The shipments generated sales of NT$1.268 billion, increasing 33% on month and 43% on year.

January-November shipments for the projector and visual solution product line totaled 783,000 units and generated NT$11.587 billion in sales, rising 15% and 20%, respectively on year.

Coretronic expects December shipments to stay flat sequentially for the LED BLUs business and slightly drop on month for projectors and visual solution devices.